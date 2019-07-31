DEFENSE DEPARTMENT

Senate panel advances pick for military's No. 2

The Senate Armed Services Committee voted Wednesday to recommend that President Trump’s pick to be the military’s second-highest officer be confirmed by the full Senate, despite an Army colonel’s allegations that he repeatedly sexually assaulted her while she served under him.

The vote was 20 to 7, reflecting bipartisan support for Gen. John E. Hyten, currently in charge of the national’s nuclear arsenal as the head of U.S. Strategic Command. He was nominated in April to serve as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The vote also reflected bipartisan opposition, after Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) decided to vote against recommending Hyten’s confirmation.

Hyten appeared before the committeeTuesday, where he flatly denied Col. Kathryn Spletstoser’s charges that during 2017, he attempted to kiss or have sex with her while the two were on work trips.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations’ probe produced a report that did not substantiate Spletstoser’s claims, according to the military and senators on the panel. Most of them backed Hyten up this week, including Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), who was raped by a superior officer while she served in the Air Force, and who said she was sure Hyten had been “falsely accused.”

— Karoun Demirjian

TEXAS

Fire at ExxonMobil refinery injures 37

An explosion and fire at an Exxon Mobil oil refinery in Texas on Wednesday left 37 people with minor injuries, in the latest of a series of petrochemical industry blazes this year in the Houston area.

The fire began after an explosion at approximately 11:07 a.m. at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The facility processes light hydrocarbons including propane and propylene, materials used to make plastic and industrial products.

Jason Duncan, the plant manager, said many of those hurt suffered minor burns and all were being treated at a local clinic.

Right after the explosion, the fire sent large plumes of black smoke into the sky. By Wednesday afternoon, Duncan said the fire had been isolated and contained but had not yet been extinguished.

ExxonMobil, as well as officials with Baytown and Harris County, had conducted air quality monitoring of the plant and surrounding area but had not found anything to raise any health concerns.

Wednesday’s fire is the latest at a Houston-area petrochemical facility this year, including one at another facility on the Exxon Mobil Baytown complex.

On March 16, a fire erupted at a refinery at the complex. It was extinguished hours later, but Harris County officials say it continued to release toxic pollutants for eight more days. The county has sued Exxon Mobil, accusing it of violating the federal Clean Air Act.

— Associated Press

Navy jet crashes in Mojave Desert: A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet jet crashed Wednesday in the California desert and a search-and-rescue operation was underway, officials said. The single-seat warplane went down at 9:50 a.m. during a routine training mission north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake, a remote expanse of the Mojave Desert, said a spokeswoman for Naval Air Station Lemoore in California's Central Valley.

— Associated Press