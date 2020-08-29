But the change threatens to undermine the community’s pledge to be transparent with Congress and the public at a time when foreign adversaries — Russia prime among them — are seeking to influence the American public.

Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), immediately cried foul. “This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy,” she said in a joint statement with Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee.

— Ellen Nakashima

Hawaii

4 more test positive for virus in Hawaii prison

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety says three inmates and one staff member at the Oahu Community Correction Center tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are now more than 300 people who have tested positive at the Honolulu facility, including 256 inmates and 53 employees, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Early in the pandemic, several advocacy groups raised concerns about the safety of others crowded in jails and prisons statewide and mentioned the risk of an outbreak.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Soldiers killed in crash are identified

Two soldiers killed in an Army Black Hawk helicopter crash on San Clemente Island late Thursday were identified Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Vincent Marketta, 33, of Brick, N.J., and Sgt. Tyler Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, Calif., were both Black Hawk helicopter repair technicians assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) headquartered at Fort Campbell, Ky.

The Army did not release any information about the crash. Five soldiers were on the aircraft when it went down Thursday, a Defense Department official told the San Diego Union-Tribune. Three soldiers were injured.