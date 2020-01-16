Meders is only the sixth Georgia death-row inmate to have a sentence commuted by the parole board since 2002. The last to have a sentence commuted was Tommy Lee Waldrip, who was spared execution July 9, 2014.

Meders’s attorney Mike Admirand, of the Southern Center for Human Rights, said in an emailed statement that they are “deeply grateful” for the board’s decision.

Meders was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the October 1987 killing of convenience store clerk Don Anderson in coastal Glynn County.

The parole board, which is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence, held a closed-door clemency hearing for Meders on Wednesday. According to the commutation order, the board considered Meders’s lack of a criminal record before Anderson’s killing, the fact that he had only one minor infraction during 30 years on death row, the jury’s desire during deliberations to impose a sentence of life without parole, and the support for clemency from the jurors who are still living.

Meders was sentenced to death in 1989, four years before a change in the law that allowed a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for capital cases.

— Associated Press

IDAHO

House expels member following conviction

The Idaho House of Representatives on Thursday expelled one of its members a day after he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government.

The House voted 65 to 0 to expel Rep. John Green (R) of Post Falls. It is the first expulsion from the Idaho legislature, state officials said.

Green was convicted Wednesday on charges stemming from helping a wealthy Texas couple hide assets to avoid paying income taxes when Green worked as an attorney there. Green maintains his innocence. He faces up to five years in prison.

House Speaker Scott Bedke (R) made the motion to declare Green’s seat vacant.

Idaho’s Constitution doesn’t allow someone to hold any civil office if convicted of a felony, but two-thirds of House members must vote to expel.

A process to replace Green requires the involvement of Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R).

— Associated Press

Ex-nurse pleads guilty in 1981 death of baby: A former Texas nurse suspected in the killing of dozens of children pleaded guilty Thursday in the 1981 death of an 11-month-old boy, receiving a life sentence that a prosecutor said should ensure she dies in prison. Genene Jones, 69, was imprisoned in 1984 for killing one child and giving an overdose to another. She had been set for release in 2018 under a mandatory release law that was in place when she was convicted. But prosecutors in 2017, citing new evidence, filed five new murder charges against her related to the deaths of children in the early 1980s. Jones will be eligible for parole in 18 years, prosecutor Catherine Babbitt said after the hearing in San Antonio.