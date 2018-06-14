PENNSYLVANIA

Six injured, businesses damaged in tornado

A tornado touched down in northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday night, ravaging businesses, flipping rental trucks, downing trees and power lines, and injuring at least six people in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The National Weather Service categorized the tornado as an EF2, meaning it was a “strong” tornado with wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph.

The storm was so violent that part of a Dick’s Sporting Goods sign was carried “miles away” to neighboring Bear Creek Township, Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Ron Smith said.

Local media outlets said restaurants and stores on Mundy Street, in the business district, were “completely gutted,” with water raining down from the ceilings. There were reports of similar damage in nearby Granville, Franklin and Leroy townships. A second tornado touched down in nearby Bradford County, the Associated Press reported, citing National Weather Service officials.

— Lindsey Bever

LOUISIANA

Men who cut dog's throat get probation

A judge has ordered probation, a fine and community service for an Arkansas man who slit a pit bull’s throat on camera in Louisiana and another man who made the video and posted it on Snapchat.

Steven Sadler and video-maker Boots Stanley, both of Hamburg, Ark., were sentenced Thursday in Morehouse Parish on one count each of aggravated animal cruelty, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

“Given the inhumane and vicious nature of this crime, the District Attorney’s office requested that the judge impose a severe sentence commensurate with the crime. However, the District Attorney acknowledges that the Court has sole discretion in sentencing,” District Attorney Steve Tew said in an emailed statement.

Each man got three years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and 480 hours of community service, Lewis Unglesby, one of Stanley’s attorneys, said in a phone interview from Baton Rouge. Donating $5,000 to the Morehouse Parish Humane Society would cancel half the community service, he said.

Judge Carl Sharp suspended a 3-year prison sentence for each and barred them from owning animals for a year, Tew said.

The men pleaded guilty in April to the felony. Tew had said in March that he didn’t expect a plea agreement because Sadler is an avid hunter and federal law forbids felons to possess guns.

According to the arrest warrant, the video first shows the dog trying to keep its balance on the rump of a horse being ridden by Stanley, with men’s laughter in the background. It took several tries to cut the dog’s throat, according to the warrant.

Sharp said the men’s probation could be reduced after the first year if they complied with terms of their probation, local media reported. If they don’t pay the fine, they would have to spend a year in the parish jail.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Former Navy member gets 41 months in prison

A former member of the U.S. Navy has been sentenced to prison for illegally keeping classified national defense information, including that of some U.S. nuclear operations.

The Justice Department says Weldon Marshall, 43, of Sherman, Tex., was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

Marshall, whose rank wasn’t revealed, pleaded guilty March 5 as part of a deal in which he admitted taking top-secret documents when he left the Navy in 2004. He also admitted taking secret documents about U.S. operations in Afghanistan while he worked as a defense contractor for various companies.

— Associated Press