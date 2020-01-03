His body wasn’t found for another month, and the tragedy was overshadowed in the immediate days after his Aug. 2, 1945, disappearance when the U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb, hastening Japan’s surrender in the war.

While his burial in the mountains was well known among members of the camp and his family, the story faded over time.

Lori Matsumura, the granddaughter who provided the DNA sample, was surprised when Sgt. Nate Derr of the Inyo County sheriff’s office contacted her to say they believed her grandfather’s remains had been discovered.

It was by accident on Oct. 7 that Tyler Hofer and a friend stumbled upon the remains on their way to the top of Mount Williamson. The two were slightly off course on a crude route through the rocks in a basin of lakes when Hofer looked down and saw what looked like a bone.

Hofer and Brandon Follin moved the rocks and found an intact skeleton with a belt around its waist and leather shoes on the feet. The arms appeared to be crossed over the chest.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

1 dead as man stabs 2 in Austin restaurant

A man stabbed two people, one fatally, inside a restaurant during a violent string of attacks Friday at a shopping plaza in Texas’s capital city that began with an assault at a coffee shop and ended with the suspect leaping off a roof, police said.

The attacks on a busy downtown avenue of restaurants and apartments just south of the Texas Capitol terrified customers stopping for their morning coffee on the way to work.

Austin police Sgt. David Daniels said investigators don’t know what provoked the suspect to strike a person inside a coffee shop before fleeing and stabbing two people inside Freebirds World Burrito a few doors down. The man, who was not identified, jumped off the roof of the restaurant but survived.

— Associated Press

ALASKA

Volcano erupts on Aleutian Islands

A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands erupted Friday and sent up an ash cloud, prompting a warning for planes.

The Shishaldin volcano shot ash to more than 20,000 feet and possibly 24,000 feet, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said.

The volcano is 679 miles southwest of Anchorage near the center of Unimak Island, the largest in the Aleutians and home to False Pass, a village of 40 people on the island’s east side.

The volcano is a symmetrical cone that is 10 miles in diameter at its base. It rises to 9,373 feet and is the highest peak in the Aleutians.

Several pilots saw and satellite imagery captured the cloud after the eruption at 11:38 a.m., the observatory said.

The National Weather Service issued an ash cloud warning for aircraft to 24,000 feet.

— Associated Press

