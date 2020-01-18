Blizzard conditions with powerful winds were reported in some areas, and officials in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa were urging people to stay inside if possible on Saturday. They noted that blowing snow made it nearly impossible to see in some areas, making driving treacherous.

Officials closed hundreds of miles of Interstate 29 from Grand Forks, N.D., to Sioux Falls, S.D., and a stretch of Interstate 94 from Fargo to Bismarck in North Dakota. Farther west in Wyoming, officials closed down stretches of Interstate 80 due to the weather and as a precaution against travelers becoming stranded without services.

In the Northeast, snow totals could reach a foot or more in parts of Vermont and New York state.

After the storm, temperatures were expected to drop to the single digits and even below zero in parts of the Plains and the Midwest.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Law honoring KKK leader could change

Gov. Bill Lee will introduce legislation this year that would amend a law requiring Tennessee to honor Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Lee’s office confirmed Friday that the Republican was working on the bill. The office did not provide further details.

According to the law in question, Tennessee governors must sign six proclamations throughout the year designating the following days of special observance: Robert E. Lee Day (Jan. 19), Abraham Lincoln Day (Feb. 12), Andrew Jackson Day (March 15), Confederate Decoration Day (June 3), Nathan Bedford Forrest Day (July 13) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

As of Saturday, Tennessee’s secretary of state’s website did not show that Lee had signed the Robert E. Lee Day proclamation. His office also did not respond to questions if Lee wanted to change that day celebrating the Confederate general, which falls the day before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Lee received national backlash in July when he not only signed the Nathan Bedford Forrest proclamation but also declined to say if he thought the law should change. Lee later clarified that he didn’t like signing the proclamation and would prefer to see the law changed.

— Associated Press

Boy charged with killing woman, 3 children in Utah: A boy armed with a gun killed three children and a woman inside a Grantsville, Utah, home, then accompanied a fifth victim to a hospital, where he was arrested, police said Saturday. Investigators said they think the victims are all related to each other.

Man arrested in mass shooting in Chicago: A man has been charged with attempted murder in a December shooting at a Chicago house party that left 13 people wounded, Chicago police said Saturday. According to a police statement, 25-year-old Keilon Jones was arrested Thursday. He is also charged with aggravated battery.