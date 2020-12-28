According to Army service information, Webb had four deployments to Afghanistan, the most recent once ending in July.

His lawyer, Elizabeth Bucko, also told the hearing in a Winnebago County courtroom that Webb appeared to have issues with memory loss. She added that he will undergo mental health evaluations, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The judge denied bond for Webb, meaning he will remain jailed. His arraignment was set for Feb. 16.

Webb joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave Saturday. According to the Army, his first deployment to Afghanistan was from August to December 2009. His other deployments were from October 2013 to April 2014, from October 2014 to April 2015, and from January to July of this year.

Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said Sunday. The suspect has no known ties to the victims, and authorities “believe this was a completely random act,” O’Shea said.

A criminal complaint released Monday says Webb admitted to the shootings shortly after officers arrived on the scene, even showing officers where he had placed two guns that he had brought with him — a Glock .40 caliber and a Glock .389 caliber.

Webb was twice awarded the Bronze Star. Among the other awards he has compiled was the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Combat Action Badge, according to the service information.

The Army has said Webb is a Special Forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. O’Shea did not explain why he was in Illinois.

Rockford is a city of about 170,000 residents about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Actress jailed in college scam released

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after spending two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college.

Loughlin was released from the federal lockup in Dublin, Calif., where she had been serving her sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is serving his five-month sentence at a prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Loughlin and Giannulli were both initially supposed to report to prison on Nov. 19, but prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that Loughlin could start her sentence on Oct. 30. Loughlin also agreed that she would not seek early release on coronavirus-related grounds, prosecutors said.

Giannulli is scheduled to be released April 17, the bureau says.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme, which revealed the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into elite universities.

The famous couple admitted in May to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither girl was a rower. Their guilty plea was a stunning reversal for the couple, whose lawyers had insisted for a year were innocent.

— Associated Press

Man dead, officer hurt in shooting outside prison: A Georgia corrections officer was shot and a man was killed after officers got into a shooting with men suspected of trying to smuggle contraband onto the grounds of a state prison, authorities say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened Sunday on the perimeter of Washington State Prison near Davisboro, when K-9 officers with the Georgia Department of Corrections were responding to a suspected contraband drop. The officers got into a shooting with Marquavious Rashod Parks, 26, of Athens. Parks was found dead in a nearby pond. One officer was shot and treated at a hospital in Augusta for non-life-threatening injuries.