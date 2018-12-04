HAWAII

Soldier gets 25 years for trying to help ISIS

A soldier based in Hawaii was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for trying to help the Islamic State group.

Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang, 35, pleaded guilty in August to four counts of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He provided classified military documents, a drone and other help, he said.

Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway imposed a sentence that includes 20 years of supervised release.

The sentence is part of a plea agreement. If convicted at a trial, Kang could have faced life in prison.

He provided the support to undercover agents Kang believed were part of the Islamic State group.

Trained as an air traffic controller with a secret security clearance, Kang also provided documents including call signs, mission procedures and radio frequencies, prosecutors said.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Woman shoots escaped inmate in her home

An inmate who had escaped minutes earlier from a county jail in South Carolina was shot and killed by a woman after he kicked in her back door, the local sheriff said.

The inmate was still in his orange jail jumpsuit and had grabbed a knife sharpening tool from the woman’s kitchen in Pickens as he headed toward her bedroom around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said.

The woman was home alone and had gone through training to get a concealed-weapons permit, Clark said.

Bruce McLaughlin Jr., 30, died from a gunshot to the head, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said.

McLaughlin and a second inmate, Timothy Dill, beat up two guards in an escape they had planned for days, Clark said.

Dill was recaptured by deputies without incident about the same time McLaughlin was shot, the sheriff said.

The guards had bruises, but they should recover, Clark said.

The sheriff said the homeowner was shaken by the shooting and asked him to help her maintain her privacy.

Clark said he thinks the shooting is justified, but will forward the case file to prosecutors once the investigation is finished.

— Associated Press