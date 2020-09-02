The medal approval was confirmed by two Defense Department officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Payne was initially given the Army’s second-highest award, the Distinguished Service Cross, for the Special Operations raid, which is now being upgraded to a Medal of Honor.

The medal will honor Payne’s actions in a predawn raid on Oct. 22, 2015, in the town of Huwija, roughly nine miles west of the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

Payne joined the Army in 2002 as an infantryman and quickly made his way into the Rangers. He has deployed several times to combat zones as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment and in various positions with Special Operations Command. He is a Purple Heart recipient from a wound he sustained in a 2010 mission in Afghanistan. As a sergeant first class in 2012, Payne won the Army’s Best Ranger Competition, representing Special Operations Command.

Payne is married with three children and is currently stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. He is from the South Carolina towns of Batesburg-Leesville and Lugoff.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Planned Parenthood arsonist gets 5 years

A Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison without parole for trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Wesley Brian Kaster, 43, of Columbia pleaded guilty in November to using an explosive device to damage the Columbia Health Center, which receives federal funds. He also pleaded guilty to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Surveillance video showed Kaster twice approaching the clinic in the predawn hours of Feb. 10, 2019. He broke the building’s door and threw a molotov cocktail inside the first time but fled when two people approached. He returned to the clinic later and threw another item inside.

No one was inside, and the clinic’s sprinkler system extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived. Only the front room with the broken door was damaged, investigators said.

Kaster told authorities that he tried to damage the building because Planned Parenthood provided reproductive health services there.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

Magnolia could sub in for rebel symbol on flag

Mississippi voters will decide whether to accept a new state flag with a magnolia on it to replace an old one legislators retired under pressure because it included the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely seen as racist.

A commission on Wednesday voted 8 to 1 to recommend the magnolia over another design that featured a shield with wavy lines representing water.

The design will go on the November ballot. If voters accept it, it will become the new state flag. If they reject it, the design process will start anew — and Mississippi will remain a state without a flag for a while longer.

The commission decided Wednesday that in the weeks leading to the November election, it will promote the magnolia flag by calling it the “In God We Trust” flag. Requiring the religious phrase on the new flag helped persuade some conservative legislators to retire the old one.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

School settles suit over bullied boy's suicide

A Michigan school district accused of failing to stop a teenager from being bullied settled a lawsuit over his suicide for $500,000, a newspaper reported.

Michael Martin, a 13-year-old student at Lansing’s Everett High School, took his own life in 2019.

A lawsuit filed by his family was settled last year, the Lansing State Journal reported, citing public records. Michael’s mother, Joanna Wohlfert, said she asked school staff and a bus company for help in addressing bullying but they failed to take action.

The settlement included $332,182 for Michael’s estate and $167,818 for lawyers.

Students told an investigator that Michael was called names and shoved at school. Teachers said they noticed a change in his behavior before his death and had asked the Everett administration to intervene.