MIDWEST

Plains states hit with damaging weather

A spate of tornadoes raked across the Southern Plains, leaving damage and causing a few injuries, and parts of the region were bracing for more severe thunderstorms and possible flooding.

Tornadoes touched down Friday in Kansas and rural parts of Nebraska, tearing up trees and power lines, and damaging some homes and farm buildings, according to the National Weather Service. More twisters destroyed at least two homes and left one person with minor injuries in southwestern Oklahoma early Saturday, KWTV television reported.

In Abilene, Tex., strong winds prompted the evacuation of a nursing home and left numerous homes and businesses damaged, according to the Abilene Reporter-News. A spokeswoman for the city said no deaths or serious injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Saturday for the western half of Arkansas. Portions of North Texas were under a tornado watch and a flash-flood warning was issued in the Dallas area.

Forecasters warned of heavy rain, lightning, pingpong ball-sized hail and flooding as a line of storms moves west to east through the afternoon, covering an area from south of Killeen, Tex., to north of the Oklahoma line.

— Associated Press

5 black strippers win $3.3 million in discrimination suit: A Mississippi jury has awarded a total of more than $3 million to five African American strippers after a federal judge found the women worked under worse conditions than their white colleagues. U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate ruled in the discrimination case last year. Jurors decided last week that the women would split $3.3 million.

50 arrested in Connecticut drug probe: Police in Connecticut say they have arrested 50 people and seized drugs and guns during an investigation that was spurred by heroin-related deaths. Authorities in Waterbury began the raids at 5 a.m. Friday after having obtained 92 arrest warrants for 52 people.

New Jersey chemical plant fire disrupts area: Authorities say a fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey has been brought under control, but road and bridge closures remained in effect and local residents were urged to remain indoors because of potential danger from fumes. Kearny fire officials said the blaze at the Alden Leads chlorine plant in Hudson County was reported Friday night and burned into Saturday.

— From news services