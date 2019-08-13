THE SOUTH

Residents cautioned about extreme heat

States from Texas to South Carolina were under heat advisories and warnings Tuesday, when it felt like 119 degrees in West Memphis, Ark.

The most intense heat Tuesday had been expected in Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in areas near Memphis.

The warnings came one day after the temperature and humidity combined for a heat index of 121 degrees in Clarksdale, Miss. By noon Tuesday, the index was 117 degrees there, the National Weather Service said.

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas, the operator of the electric grid that serves most of the state, declared an energy conservation emergency as temperatures across much of Texas approached or exceeded 100 degrees. The heat alerts Tuesday stretched to the upstate area of South Carolina.

Forecasters say the heat index is what the temperature actually feels like.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Trial delayed for alleged Trump club trespasser

A federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., delayed the trial of a Chinese woman charged with trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and lying to Secret Service agents after accusing her of trying to “play games” at a Tuesday hearing as she acted as her own attorney against the judge’s strong advice.

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman rescheduled Yujing Zhang’s trial to begin Sept. 3 instead of next week to give her more time to prepare after she did not receive all the paperwork defense attorneys usually get and she said she was sick.

The 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant was arrested March 30 after prosecutors say she lied when she told a Secret Service agent she was at Mar-a-Lago to visit the pool. She was taken to the lobby, where she then told a receptionist that she was there for a United Nations friendship event that night and had come early to take pictures. That event had been canceled, and prosecutors say Zhang had been informed. Trump was visiting Mar-a-Lago the weekend of the arrest but was at his golf club when she arrived and she was never near him.

— Associated Press

Hunter trial is postponed: A federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday pushed back the corruption trial of U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R-Calif.) from Sept. 10 to Jan. 14. Hunter and his wife have been accused of misusing $250,000 in campaign funds. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to one count. The congressman's attorney had asked for the delay while they appeal the judge's July 8 ruling in which he refused to dismiss the case.

Suspect in student's death faces unrelated charges: A tech worker accused of killing a Utah college student was charged Tuesday in Salt Lake City with 19 unrelated counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators said they discovered child pornography on his computer. Ayoola Ajayi had images of children as young as 4, prosecutors said in charging documents. Investigators took the computer as part of the probe into the death University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, 23. Ajayi, 31, remains in jail after being previously charged with murder and kidnapping. He has not entered pleas to those counts.

Dartmouth announces new policy on sexual misconduct: Dartmouth College publicly announced its new policy on sexual misconduct for faculty, students and staff. The announcement Tuesday comes a week after the college said it would pay $14 million to settle a federal suit accusing it of ignoring years of sexual harassment and assault by former psychology department professors. The policy takes effect Sept. 1. Among other things, it bars sexual harassment, assault and exploitation.

Judge accused of helping migrant can resume getting salary: A Massachusetts judge charged with helping an immigrant escape a federal agent waiting to arrest him will be paid while her legal battle plays out, the state's highest court ruled Tuesday. Reversing course in a case that has showcased official resistance to the Trump administration's immigration policy, the Supreme Judicial Court said Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph would resume collecting her annual salary of $181,000. She is fighting federal criminal charges for allegedly helping a man from the Dominican Republic slip out a back door of her courthouse while a federal immigration officer was waiting for him. She has pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice.

— From news services