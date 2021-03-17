AD

Possible tornadoes knocked down trees, toppled power lines and damaged homes in the Alabama communities of Burnsville and Moundville, where power was out and trees blocked a main highway.

Additional damage was reported in Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi, where video showed an apparent tornado at Brookhaven. High winds blew down signs and trees in northeast Texas, and hailstones the size of baseballs were reported near the Alabama-Mississippi line, the Weather Service said.

Storms were possible from northern Texas in the west to northern Illinois and as far east as the Carolinas, the forecasters said, and the Weather Service issued more than 50 tornado warnings in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma. Tornado watches included parts of seven states.

NORTH CAROLINA

Man arrested after blasts near buildings

A North Carolina man has been arrested days after explosive devices were detonated near a county building and a veterans post, causing “superficial damage,” police said. An unexploded device also had been found near a Baptist church while worshipers were inside last weekend.

Brevard police said officers arrested Terry Lee Barham, 64, on Tuesday.

Authorities said that a search warrant was issued for Barham’s home and that officers found material used to make incendiary devices such as those found Sunday near First Baptist Church of Brevard, the Transylvania County Community Services building and an American Legion lodge.

All of the devices except for the one at the church had been detonated at the time of their discovery, a detail authorities did not initially release Sunday when they evacuated local businesses. Police have not said where the devices were placed or how many there were. There were no injuries reported.

WISCONSIN

Man kills 2 colleagues, then self, officials say

A worker shot and killed two colleagues at a supermarket distribution center near Milwaukee before crashing his vehicle during a police pursuit and then killing himself, a union official and police said Wednesday.

The attack happened Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee, said Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200. He said all three men were in their 40s.

Oconomowoc police said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in Milwaukee after the attack and officers began to pursue it. The vehicle crashed, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities, who did not release the names of the shooter or victims.