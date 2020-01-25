“Congratulations . . . the AMS pump system is now leak-tight,” tweeted the European Organization for Nuclear Research, or CERN, which helps run the spectrometer.

Mission Control cautioned that it was too soon to declare success with the space station’s premier science instrument but noted: “It still has a good heartbeat.”

Last month, Morgan and Parmitano installed new coolant pumps on the spectrometer. They went back out Saturday to check for any leaks in the plumbing.

Parmitano quickly discovered a leak in one of the eight coolant lines — the first one he tested — and tightened the fitting. “Our day just got a little more challenging,” Mission Control observed.

The line still leaked after a mandatory one-hour wait, and Parmitano tightened it again. Finally, success — the leak was gone.

“Let us all take a breath,” Mission Control urged. By then, the astronauts were already halfway into their six-hour spacewalk.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Woman shoots three at cigar lounge, police say

A woman fatally shot a retired Illinois State Police trooper and wounded another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper Friday night before turning the gun on herself at a cigar lounge in Chicago’s western suburbs, police said.

The shooting at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle was “without apparent provocation,” Lisle police said after reviewing surveillance video. The footage shows several seated people watching a big-screen television when the woman stands up, shooting 51-year-old Gregory Rieves in the back of the head and firing several rounds at two others before shooting herself in the head, police said.

Acting Lisle police chief Ron Wilke later said that the woman — identified as Lisa V. McMullan, of Chicago — and the victims were “acquaintances.”

“I believe they know each other, but do not believe there is any relation,” he told reporters.

McMullan was found dead at the scene. Rieves who retired from the state police in March after 25 years with the agency, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Retired Trooper Lloyd Graham, 55, and Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, who was off-duty at the time, remained hospitalized Saturday with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

— Associated Press

Rapper YG arrested on robbery charge: Rapper YG was arrested Friday at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, officials said. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies took YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, into custody at his Chatsworth home as they served a search warrant. He was held on $250,000 bail but was released on bond shortly after 9 p.m. The Compton rapper — whose hits include "Toot It and Boot It" and "Go Loko" — was scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday.

Shootout in New Orleans' French Quarter: A man who had been pointing a gun at people in New Orleans' historic French Quarter was critically wounded Saturday in a shootout with police. Officers responded to reports of an armed man near St. Louis and Bourbon streets around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, an "exchange of gunfire" began and the armed man was hit in the chest.

Phoenix airport partly evacuated after false threat: A woman angry about not being allowed to board a plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix was arrested after allegedly mentioning an explosive device, resulting in hundreds of travelers having to evacuate part of one concourse, police said Saturday. Police said Hope L. Webber was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor false emergency reporting and felony making a false terrorism report.