MISSOURI

Officer indicted on assault in shooting

A suburban St. Louis police officer who says she meant to use her stun gun but mistakenly grabbed her revolver was indicted on a second-degree assault charge Wednesday for shooting a suspected shoplifter outside a grocery store.

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell said Julia Crews, 37, is charged in the April 23 shooting on the parking lot of a Schnucks store in Ladue, one of Missouri’s wealthiest communities. The 33-year-old woman who was shot was seriously hurt, Bell said. She remains in a hospital but authorities said she will survive.

Crews is white; the woman who was shot is black.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

Veto override of abortion measure fails

Republican lawmakers in Kansas narrowly failed Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill requiring abortion providers to tell patients about a disputed treatment to stop a medication abortion after it has been started.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 27 to 13 to override Kelly’s veto, exactly the two-thirds majority required. However, in the GOP-controlled House, the 82-to-43 vote left abortion opponents two votes shy, stunning top Republicans who had expected to prevail.

Medication abortions using Mifepristone, also known as RU-486, are the most common way of terminating a pregnancy in Kansas, accounting for 61 percent of the total last year, according to the state health department.

— Associated Press

Fla. votes to allow more teachers to carry guns: Florida lawmakers have passed legislation that would allow more classroom teachers to carry guns in school, the latest response to last year's mass shooting at a Parkland high school. The Republican-led House voted 65 to 47 on Wednesday to send the bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to sign it. The measure expands an existing "guardian" program to allow any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves. Under current law, only teachers who also have another role, such as sports coach, are eligible to carry weapons on campus.

— Associated Press