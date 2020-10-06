The McCloskeys, both lawyers, maintain that they were merely defending their gated community against trespassers when they confronted racial-justice protesters in June. Video shows Mark McCloskey wielding a rifle and Patricia McCloskey pointing a pistol at the crowd as they streamed by the couple’s house toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s nearby home.

The incident led to both a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention for the McCloskeys and felony charges of unlawful use of weapons. Charges against the protesters for misdemeanor trespassing were dropped last month; prosecutors said trustees of the private community did not want to pursue the case.

Mark McCloskey, appearing on video on local media sites, told reporters outside court earlier Tuesday that the protesters are the ones who should have been charged, calling them all criminals.

— Rachel Weiner

TEXAS

Boy dies in carjacking during custody talks

A Texas man was charged with capital murder after police say he stole a woman’s car and ran over and killed her 1-year-old son when he ambushed a custody meeting between the boy’s parents.

Fort Worth police said Nico Delafuente, 30, attempted the carjacking in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth. He was arrested Sunday.

Zayden Mclean was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries. The child’s mother and father, who share custody of the boy, were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

There was no indication Delafuente knew the boy or his parents, or that the carjacking was related to the custody handoff.

Police said when Delafuente tried to drive off in the mother’s vehicle, the child’s father jumped in to stop him. The suspect put the car in reverse and hit the mother, who was holding Zayden, causing them both to fall to the ground. Delafuente ran over the child and crashed into a tree, police said. A hospital security guard took Delafuente into custody, and he was apprehended when police arrived.

OKLAHOMA

2nd search to begin for Tulsa massacre victims

A second search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will begin on Oct. 19, the city said Tuesday.

Excavation will take place in two sections of Oaklawn Cemetery, where two other areas were searched during the summer, with no victim remains found.

The next areas to be searched are one where a boy said he saw Black people being buried shortly after the massacre and another where old funeral home records indicate that 18 Black people were buried.

Ground-penetrating radar previously found anomalies indicating possible graves in both areas.

During a September meeting of the city committee overseeing the search, University of Florida forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said she believes human remains will be found.