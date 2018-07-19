NEW YORK

Steam pipe bursts,

spewing asbestos

An aging steam pipe containing cancer-causing asbestos exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, spewing a geyser of white vapor 10 stories high and forcing an evacuation of 49 buildings, but city officials said there was no major public health threat.

Five people, including three civilians, suffered minor injuries from the 6:40 a.m. blast on 21st Street, and officials warned people who may have gotten material on them to bag their clothes and shower immediately as a precaution.

On a street near the blast site, firefighters stripped off their heavy outerwear, bagged it and entered a red decontamination tent in their gym shorts and ­T-shirts to take showers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said it could take days to check and clean the buildings, which include 28 in a “hot zone” closest to the site where the blast left a crater about 20 feet by 15 feet in the street.

It was not immediately determined what caused the blast in the 20-inch pipe. The mayor said no work was being done on the pipe at the time.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) directed the state Department of Public Service to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the explosion.

— Associated Press

Man convicted in Cuomo aide's slaying

A man arrested in the slaying of an aide to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) has been convicted of manslaughter, but was acquitted of murder charges.

Kenny Bazile was found guilty on Thursday in the 2015 fatal shooting of Carey Gabay, who got caught in the middle of a gang-related gun battle in the hours before a West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn.

Gabay was deputy counsel of the state’s economic development agency.

Bazile’s attorney said his client was acting in self-defense.

Four others were arrested. One of them took a plea deal and testified against the three, whose cases are being heard by a second jury.

Cuomo said he hoped that “justice has been served.”

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

22 soldiers injured during annual training

Investigators were trying to determine Thursday why two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters were flying so close to two large nylon tents that blew down during a training exercise at a California military base, injuring 22 Army Reserve soldiers.

The injuries from the accident at Fort Hunter Liggett on Wednesday were not considered serious. Col. David Heflin told reporters the injuries included cuts and bruises, sore shoulders, injured limbs and nonserious head trauma.

The soldiers are members of the 228th Combat Support Hospital out of San Antonio, and were participating in a medical evacuation training exercise, said Master Sgt. Valerie Resciniti, an Army spokeswoman. Other soldiers were able to quickly respond and provided medical care to the injured until emergency responders arrived.

The accident occurred during annual training exercises for about 8,000 Army Reserve soldiers and military troops from Canada, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

Fort Hunter Liggett, the largest U.S. Army Reserve Command post, is about 170 miles south of San Francisco.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

Inmate accused of killing prison officer

An inmate allegedly used a weapon to kill an officer at a Minnesota state prison, in the first death on record of an on-duty prison guard in the state, corrections officials said.

State Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy declined to describe the weapon used to kill Officer Joseph Gomm on Wednesday at the state’s flagship prison in Stillwater. Gomm was killed in Stillwater’s industry building, which houses a welding shop and carpentry programs, Roy said Wednesday.

The inmate suspected in the killing, Edward Muhammad Johnson, 42, is serving a nearly 29-year sentence for the 2002 fatal stabbing of his roommate, Brooke Thompson. Before pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Thompson’s death in 2003, Johnson punched a Hennepin County jail deputy in the eye, the Star Tribune reported.

Officials have said Johnson acted alone in the attack on Gomm, which is under investigation. Gomm, like most guards, was armed with only pepper spray and a radio, Roy said. Guns are typically only used by officers stationed in watch towers and assigned to crisis response teams.

About 1,600 inmates are housed at the 104-year-old prison, and about a third of them are serving time for homicide.

— Associated Press

5 injured in small blast at Army depot: A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at an Army depot in Pennsylvania injured five workers, three of them seriously, officials said. The blast occurred at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg about 7:15 a.m., causing a small fire, said Col. Stephen Ledbetter, the depot commander. Army officials quickly posted on social media that the incident was contained. Ledbetter said the explosion occurred in the painting area of a vehicle shop where more than 300 people work. He said the building does not hold munitions.

Oversized truck damages historic covered bridge: A truck driver using a GPS navigation system drove an oversized box truck through a historic covered bridge that connects New Hampshire and Vermont, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Police said the driver was unfamiliar with the area and on Thursday went through the Cornish-Windsor bridge, which has a posted 9-feet-2-inch clearance. The Valley News reported that the truck hit several trusses and damaged the facade of the Vermont side of the bridge. The bridge was built in 1866 and is nearly 450 feet long. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The driver was cited with failure to obey traffic signals.

— From news services