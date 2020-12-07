About 60,000 Central Maine Power customers remained without power Monday afternoon, along with 2,500 Versant Power customers in eastern and northern Maine. About 3,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire.

Wind and heavy snow toppled trees and branches onto power lines during the storm. Some utility poles were snapped.

In southern Maine, the town of York experienced a gust of 60 mph; to the north, Rangeley, Greenville and Caribou had more than 13 inches of snow.

WYOMING

Man who found treasure identified

A grandson of Forrest Fenn has confirmed that a medical school student from Michigan found a treasure chest of more than $1 million that the retired art and antiquities dealer stashed in the wilds of Wyoming over a decade ago.

Jonathan “Jack” Stuef, 32, found the treasure in June, Fenn grandson Shiloh Forrest Old posted Monday on a website dedicated to the treasure.

Fenn, who was also a decorated U.S. Air Force fighter pilot during the Vietnam War, left clues to finding the treasure in a poem in a memoir titled “The Thrill of the Chase.”

Fenn at the time said he hid the chest filled with coins, gold nuggets and other valuables estimated in value at $1 million to $3 million in the Rocky Mountains north of Santa Fe in either Colorado, Montana, New Mexico or Wyoming.

The poem inspired many to go treasure hunting — sometimes getting into precarious situations in the unforgiving Rocky Mountain backcountry.

Fenn said repeatedly the treasure wasn’t in a dangerousplace but at least four people died searching for the chest. Many others needed rescue, including a man who rappelled into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in winter.

Fenn announced June 6 that the treasure had been found but did not say who found it or where. He said in July the treasure was found in Wyoming and died in September at age 90 without identifying the finder.

Stuef, meanwhile, initially remained anonymous in a Medium article published in September in which he described finding the treasure but not specifically how or where. The article on Monday identified Stuef as the author.