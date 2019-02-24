MISSISSIPPI

2 deaths, many injuries as storms hit Southeast

Weekend storms raked parts of the Southeast, leaving deaths and injuries in their wake as a tornado smashed into a commercial district in a small Mississippi city and drenching rains fed a rising flood threat.

A woman was killed when a tornado hit Columbus, Miss., and a man died when he drove into floodwaters in Tennessee, officials said.

Columbus Mayor Robert Smith Sr. said Ashley Glynell Pounds, 41, of Tupelo and her husband were renovating a house Saturday evening, and when he went to get them something to eat, the building collapsed in the storm and killed her.

Smith said 12 other people received minor injuries. City spokesman Joe Dillon said the tornado also damaged a school and two community center buildings.

In Knox County, Tenn., officials said a man died after his vehicle became submerged in high water.

Saturday afternoon’s tornado in Columbus was confirmed on radar, said meteorologist Anna Wolverton with the National Weather Service in Jackson. Officials said a smaller twister damaged a mobile home and a shed and snapped trees in a small community that afternoon as severe storms rolled through.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

Dozens stranded by blizzard are rescued

Authorities have rescued dozens of people stranded by a blizzard that howled across southern Minnesota and dumped about a foot of snow in some places. In east-central Wisconsin, one person was killed Sunday, and several others were injured in an interstate pileup during whiteout conditions.

The Minnesota National Guard rescued 30 people in Freeborn County on Saturday night, Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management tweeted. Sheriff’s deputies rescued an additional 20 people.

Forty-eight people were sheltered at a Guard armory in Albert Lea, near the Minnesota-Iowa border, while the Owatonna armory housed 24 people stranded by the blizzard.

Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency late Saturday and ordered the Guard to help stranded motorists in Freeborn and Steele counties. Conditions were so bad in southern Minnesota on Sunday that state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly urged residents to either stay home or, if they are stranded on the road, to stay in their vehicles and wait for help.

— Associated Press

2 bodies found at plane crash site: A southeastern Texas sheriff said Sunday that two bodies have been recovered at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed into a coastal bay. All three people aboard the Flight 3591 died, according to the plane's owner. Crews continued to search for the third body at Trinity Bay, about 35 miles east of Houston, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said at a news conference Sunday with officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI. The plane's owner, Atlas Air, issued a statement Sunday confirming the deaths, adding that its "primary focus is working to provide the families of those affected with care and support." Atlas was operating the flight for Amazon when it crashed Saturday afternoon near the small town of Anahuac.

Wrongly imprisoned man to receive $21 million settlement: The city of Simi Valley, Calif., has reached a $21 million settlement with a man wrongly imprisoned for nearly 40 years in the killing of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son. Craig Coley, now 71, was released in 2017 after he was pardoned by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who said DNA evidence and a new investigation proved Coley's innocence. Simi Valley officials said Saturday that the agreement would mitigate long, costly and unnecessary legal proceedings, the Los Angeles Times reported. "While no amount of money can make up for what happened to Mr. Coley, settling this case is the right thing to do for Mr. Coley and our community," City Manager Eric Levitt said in a statement. The city will pay about $4.9 million, and the rest is expected to be paid by insurance and other sources. Coley was wrongly convicted of killing Rhonda Wicht, 24, of Simi Valley and her son in 1978.

— From news services