The order came three days after the Justice Department announced that officials had again scheduled executions as they seek to carry out federal death sentences for the first time since 2003.

Under the timeline laid out Monday, the Justice Department said it plans to carry out three lethal injections next month and a fourth in August. The department described the inmates involved as all convicted of murdering children.

This marked the second time in the past 12 months that the Justice Department has attempted to schedule executions. When Attorney General William P. Barr announced last summer that the Justice Department had adopted a new lethal-injection protocol, officials laid out a timetable for resuming executions that wound up blocked by court challenges.

Last year a federal judge blocked four scheduled executions by saying that the Trump administration’s execution protocol did not abide by the Federal Death Penalty Act because the 1994 law required federal executions be carried out “in the manner prescribed by the law of the State in which the sentence is imposed.” A fifth execution was separately blocked.

A divided federal appeals court panel split 2 to 1 earlier this year in siding with the Trump administration, issuing three opinions that took different perspectives on what the law required for federal executions.

— Mark Berman

TEXAS

Video shows 4 trying

to burn Houston bar

Surveillance video captured four people dousing chairs and tables at a Houston bar with a flammable liquid, leading to an explosion that heavily damaged the business and surrounding homes but caused no serious injuries, investigators said Thursday.

Video released by Houston Fire Department arson investigators shows the unidentified males pouring the liquid from 5-gallon containers over furniture on the deck at Bar 5015 near the Houston Museum District at around 5 a.m. on June 12.

The liquid ran between the wooden slats on the deck and the fumes accumulated underneath. When the liquid was ignited, the accumulated fumes exploded, investigators said.

Investigators said they are hunting for the culprits, who hid their faces from the cameras with cloth coverings and hoodies.

“I believe they were trying to burn the thing down and for whatever reason, it didn’t happen, but it did cause an explosion,” said Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña.

Officials believe that due to the proximity of the four individuals to the explosion, one or all of them probably suffered burns or blast injuries, said Houston Fire Department arson investigator George Smith.

Investigators have been checking area hospitals to determine if anyone sought treatment for injuries from an explosion or fire, Peña said.

No one was inside the bar when the explosion happened.

The explosion sent debris, including pieces of the bar’s wooden deck, onto the street. It caused over $750,000 in damage to the bar, Peña said.