President Trump said the government would move to ban bump stocks following a 2017 shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman attached bump stocks to assault-style rifles he used to shoot concertgoers from his hotel room. By using the devices, which allow shots to be fired more rapidly, the gunman was able to fire more than 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds were injured.

The Trump administration’s move was an about-face for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In 2010, under the Obama administration, ATF found that the devices were legal. But under the Trump administration, officials revisited that determination and found it incorrect. The revised regulation requires owners either to destroy their bump stocks or surrender them. The government estimates hundreds of thousands of the devices have been sold.

The revised regulation was met with resistance from gun rights advocates, including the groups and gun owners who filed suit in Washington and whose appeal the court turned away Monday. The administration, which typically supports gun rights, argued the court should not take up the case.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Man sentenced for cyberstalking victims

A California man who is on the autism spectrum was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking families of Parkland, Fla., school shooting victims.

U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz imposed the sentence on Brandon Fleury, 22, of Santa Ana, Calif., rejecting a request by prosecutors for the maximum 20-year sentence.

Fleury was convicted by a jury in October of three counts of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting a kidnapping threat.

Trial evidence showed that between December 2018 and January 2019, Fleury used several Instagram accounts to threaten and harass families of victims of the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

In some messages, he claimed kinship with and even impersonated shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz. In others, he invoked the names of infamous serial killers such as Ted Bundy.

“I killed your loved ones hahaha,” one message said. “Did you like my Valentines gift? I killed your friends,” said another.

Cruz, 21, faces the death penalty if convicted in the Parkland shooting. His lawyers have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected the offer.

Cruz’s trial is expected to begin later this year.