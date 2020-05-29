The Supreme Court in a short, unsigned order on Friday declined to reinstate the district judge’s decision. But it added:

“Nothing in this order should be construed to preclude applicant from filing a grievance setting out specifically the relief he requests be provided to him in the prison, and in the event that such request is filed, it should be decided promptly.”

There were no noted dissents.

Earlier this week, the court had decided for now that an Ohio judge’s order that hundreds of at-risk inmates at a federal prison in Ohio be expeditiously moved because of an outbreak of coronavirus. But the court left open the door for the Trump administration to come again to the high court “if circumstances warrant.”

Marlowe, who is in prison for attempted second-degree murder, said his medical condition makes him susceptible to serious complications should he contract covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

But the 5th Circuit panel said Marlowe and his lawyers had not shown the prison was not taking reasonable precautions.

— Robert Barnes

MISSOURI

Official rules abortion clinic could stay open

Missouri’s only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis.

Missouri Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi’s decision means Missouri will not become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

“In over 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the Department has only identified two causes to deny its license,” Dandamudi wrote, adding that Planned Parenthood has “substantially complied” with state law.

A Planned Parenthood spokeswoman said the decision will mean the St. Louis clinic’s license is renewed through May 2021. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the state would ask a court to overturn the decision.

The state refused to renew the license for Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic in June 2019, after an investigation turned up four instances of what the state called “failed abortions.” Planned Parenthood officials contend the state “cherry-picked” a handful of difficult cases out of thousands of otherwise successful abortions. They have accused the state of using the licensing process as a tool to end abortions in Missouri, a conservative state with a decidedly antiabortion governor in Republican Mike Parson.

Planned Parenthood’s challenge led to an administrative hearing in October.

