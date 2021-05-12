Muhammad, 31, was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the sheriff’s office in Bradford County, Fla.
Muhammad is suspected of wounding the three victims with stray bullets during a dispute in Times Square at about 5 p.m. Saturday.
Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.
Muhammad was apparently aiming for his brother, but investigators haven’t yet pinpointed the motive, chief of detectives James Essig said. He said the brothers apparently both sold CDs in the Times Square area.
Police released videos and photos of Muhammad and asked the public for help tracking him down. His family made a public plea for him to turn himself in.
Officers identified Muhammad as a suspect within hours and soon realized he was heading south, Essig said.
— Associated Press
Man sentenced in subway terrorism case
A Brooklyn man who prosecutors say twice pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and encouraged deadly “lone-wolf” attacks in New York City’s subways and elsewhere was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.
Zachary Clark’s penalty was announced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald.
Clark and his lawyer tried to persuade Buchwald that he had reformed himself behind bars since his November 2019 arrest, in part by attending drug and anger-management programs. But the judge remained unconvinced.
Clark, 42, pleaded guilty in August to attempting to provide support to the Islamic State group.
Prosecutors said Clark posted maps and images of the subway system online in encrypted chat rooms, encouraged Islamic State supporters to attack it and urged “lone-wolf” attacks in the United States and elsewhere.
— Associated Press