Banks said the accused have been suspended without pay. A spokesman for the Arkansas-based company said it would not release their names during the investigation.

Tyson has faced a backlash over recently amended wrongful death lawsuits in which plaintiffs’ lawyers allege that Waterloo plant manager Tom Hart “organized a cash buy-in, winner-take-all betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager on how many employees would test positive for COVID-19.”

Hart allegedly organized the pool in the spring as the virus spread through the Waterloo plant, ultimately infecting more than 1,000 of its 2,800 workers, killing at least six and sending many others to the hospital. The outbreak eventually tore through the broader Waterloo community.

Hart didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

Fraud charges for man who ran autopsy firm

A Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies has been indicted on 10 counts of federal wire fraud, and the government wants to recover more than $1 million in fees paid to him by clients.

The indictment accuses Shawn Parcells, 41, of Leawood, of falsely leading people to believe they would receive an autopsy report from a pathologist, federal prosecutors for Kansas said.

Parcells is a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education. From 1996 to 2003, Parcells worked as a pathology assistant for the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Missouri.

Parcells owned National Autopsy Services in Topeka, where he provided private autopsy services. Clients using his service typically paid Parcells $3,000 plus expenses up front for a full pathological study and diagnosis of the cause of death of a family member, according to Stephen McAllister, U.S. attorney for Kansas .

From May 2016 to May 2019, Parcells received payments from at least 375 clients for a total of more than $1.1 million but never provided a full report in most of the cases, the indictment said.

— Associated Press

EDUCATION

Designer reports to prison in bribery case

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison on Thursday to begin serving his five-month sentence for bribing his daughters’ way into college, officials said.

Giannulli’s wife, “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin, is already behind bars for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme involving prominent parents and elite schools across the country. She began her two-month prison term late last month.

Giannulli, 57, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, is in custody at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif., a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. Loughlin, 56, is at the federal lockup in Dublin, Calif.

The couple were among the most high-profile parents charged in the scheme, involving hefty bribes to get undeserving teens into schools with rigged test scores or bogus athletic credentials, authorities say.

Giannulli and Loughlin admitted in May to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower. Their guilty plea was a stunning reversal for the couple, whose lawyers had insisted for a year they were innocent and accused investigators of fabricating evidence against them.

Loughlin and Giannulli were initially ordered to report to prison on Thursday, but prosecutors and the defense agreed Loughlin could begin her sentence Oct. 30.