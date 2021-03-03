The first to breach the fence was a large Chevrolet sport utility vehicle that was later found engulfed in flames about 6 a.m., according to a CBP statement. Agents found 19 migrants hiding in the nearby brush, and they were taken into custody.
The second was a maroon Ford Expedition carrying 25 passengers that drove into the path of a large truck on State Road 115 on Tuesday. Surveillance footage confirms that the Expedition collided with the truck about 6:15 a.m., killing at least half of the occupants, including the 28-year-old driver.
The Border Patrol’s special trauma and rescue team responded to the crash to help the victims. The Border Patrol is investigating the smuggling attempt.
— Arelis R. Hernández
IOWA
Pipe bomb found at polling place
The discovery of a live pipe bomb at a central Iowa polling place as voters were casting ballots in a special election forced an evacuation of the building, police said. Officers called to the Lakeside Center in Ankeny about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday found a device that looked like a pipe bomb in grass near the center. Police later confirmed that the device was a pipe bomb.
The banquet hall was being used as a polling place for an Ankeny school district special election. Police evacuated the building, and the state fire marshal’s office and agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in. Technicians safely detonated the device, and the center was reopened about 12:30 p.m. — some three hours after the device was discovered, police said. No one was injured.
Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said in a Twitter post that a couple walking their dog Tuesday morning discovered the device.
— Associated Press