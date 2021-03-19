Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Kottmann, of Lucerne, Switzerland, was initially charged in September. The range of allegations date back to 2019 and involve the alleged theft of credentials and data and publishing source code and proprietary information from more than 100 entities, including companies and government agencies.

Kottmann has described the most recent leak of camera footage taken from customers of California security-camera provider Verkada as part of a “hacktivist” cause of exposing the dangers of mass surveillance. Kottmann, who uses they/them pronouns, told the Associated Press in an online chat last week that they found the credentials needed to enter the site exposed on the open Internet.

Kottmann didn’t return an online request for comment. Swiss lawyer Marcel Bosonnet said he is representing Kottmann but declined further comment Friday.

Swiss authorities said they had raided Kottmann’s home in Lucerne late last week at the request of U.S. authorities. Prosecutors said the FBI recently seized a website domain that Kottmann used to publish hacked data online.

It’s not clear if U.S. prosecutors will to try to extradite Kottmann, who remains in Lucerne and was notified of the pending charges.

— Associated Press

IDAHO

Legislature closes after coronavirus outbreak

The Idaho Legislature voted Friday to shut down for several weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers in the state House and Senate moved to recess until April 6 with significant unfinished business, including setting budgets and pushing through a huge income tax cut.

At least six of the 70 House members tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week, and there are fears a variant of it is in the Capitol.

“The House has had several positive tests, so it is probably prudent that the House take a step back for a couple weeks until things calm down and it’s not hot around here for covid,” House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said before the votes.

Five of those who tested positive are Republicans and one is Democrat. Another Republican lawmaker is self-isolating. The chamber has a supermajority of 58 Republicans, most of whom rarely or never wear masks. All of the state’s Democratic lawmakers typically wear masks.

The three lawmakers who tested positive this week, two Republicans and a Democrat, had all been participating in debates on the House floor.

The House, with the illness spreading, requested the Senate recess as well. Two state senators contracted covid-19 but have recovered and returned to the 35-member Senate.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Wanted man hid in desert for months

A 42-year-old Arizona man sought on sex abuse-related charges was arrested after he spent more than three months hiding in the desert, a sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Deputies aided by Border Patrol agents and state police arrested Marana-area resident David Whitaker on Monday after finding him living in a shack he had constructed, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

Whitaker had been at large since Nov. 28 when deputies received a report of his alleged sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. Whitaker had left his home before deputies got there, the office said.

Deputies immediately began searching and conducting surveillance operations for Whitaker, who was described to them as a survivalist who could live off the grid, the office said.

In March, a state Department of Public Safety detective obtained information on Whitaker’s possible location, and he then was observed through binoculars, the office said.

Law enforcement personnel surrounded the area with the help of a U.S. Border Patrol plane, and Whitaker as found in the shack, the office said.

Whitaker survived by catching fish from a nearby canal and hunting javelina and rabbits, the office said.