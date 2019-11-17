School Chancellor Kent Syverud said in an email notice Sunday that university police had identified the suspects through surveillance video, witness accounts and interviews. He pledged they would be held “appropriately accountable.” Campus police said the African American student reported being “verbally harassed by a large group of individuals” and said they shouted the n-word at her as she walked by. Syverud said the suspects were determined to be members of a campus fraternity that was later suspended pending investigation. He called Saturday’s report an “affront” to the safety and well-being of the university’s students and community.

AD

AD

— Kim Bellware

CALIFORNIA

Vigil planned for victims of high school shooting

A candlelight vigil was planned for Sunday evening to remember two students shot and killed by a classmate at his Southern California high school as investigators try to determine what prompted the deadly attack that left three other teenagers wounded.

Saugus High School will remain closed until Dec. 2 but counselors will be available to help students cope with their grief, said school district officials in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

Detectives were searching for a motive for the killings carried out by Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow on Thursday, his 16th birthday. The teen pulled a .45-caliber handgun from his backpack and shot five students at random before shooting himself in the head. He died the next day.

AD

AD

The dead were identified as Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14. They will be honored at a 7 p.m. vigil at Santa Clarita’s Central Park.

Meanwhile, authorities were investigating online threats against schools in and around Santa Clarita, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. Investigators have not found any of the threats made on social media to be credible, officials said. Additional law enforcement officers will be posted at area schools Monday.

— Associated Press

Calif. utility announces more power cuts: PG&E, California's largest utility, is warning that it may cut power to about 180,000 customers in the North Bay and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada starting Wednesday because dry, windy weather is forecast. The blackouts are designed to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires. "Both the forecast and the scope of the weather event remain very fluid three days ahead of the event," the utility said. PG&E provoked outrage last month after mass blackouts left some customers in the dark for days. Its equipment caused fires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018, saddling it with an estimated $30 billion in liabilities and forcing it into bankruptcy.

— Associated Press

AD