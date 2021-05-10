For more than two decades, the effort to return Mexican gray wolves to the wild in the U.S. Southwest has been fraught with conflict as ranchers have complained about the challenges of having to scare away the wolves to keep their cattle from being eaten. Many have said their livelihoods and rural way of life are at stake.
Environmentalists argue that wolf reintroduction has stumbled as a result of illegal killings and management decisions they contend are rooted in the Fish and Wildlife Service’s attempt to accommodate ranchers and the region’s year-round cattle calving season.
North America’s rarest subspecies of gray wolf, the Mexican gray wolf was listed as endangered in 1976 after being pushed to the brink of extinction. From the 1960s to the 1980s, seven gray wolves — believed to be the last of their kind — were captured and the captive breeding program began.
Wolves started being released in the late ’90s. The wild population has seen its numbers nearly double over the past five years, with the latest annual census finding about 186 Mexican wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona.
FLORIDA
14-year-old boy charged in girl's death
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a wooded area in northeast Florida.
The teen was in the custody of juvenile justice officials, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said. Hardwick said it has not been determined whether he will be charged as an adult.
Tristyn Bailey was reported missing about 10 a.m. Sunday. Her family told investigators she had last been seen about 1:15 a.m. that morning at a community center, officials said.
A missing child alert was issued and investigators, neighbors, friends and family spent much of Mother’s Day looking for the girl. About 6 p.m., a man who was out for a walk found her body in a wooded area and called 911, the sheriff said.
Bailey and the teen who was arrested attended the same public school, Hardwick said.