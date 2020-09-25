John Pierce, a California-based attorney for Rittenhouse, told the judge during a virtual hearing Friday that the defense plans to fight his extradition. The defense was given two weeks to file its petition.
Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim said he didn’t know the basis on which the defense would fight extradition.
Authorities say Rittenhouse on Aug. 25 took a rifle and traveled roughly 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Ill., to Kenosha where protests and unrest had erupted in the wake of police shooting of James Blake, a local resident who is Black.
Rittenhouse insisted he was at the scene to protect local businesses, but was later accused of killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, who were protesting at the scene.
Rittenhouse’s attorneys have said they plan to make self-defense the primary argument in his case.
— Kim Bellware
Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized: Former GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul, 85, posted a picture of himself in a hospital Friday but said he was okay after video circulated online of him struggling to speak during an interview. The former Texas congressman, who ran for president three times, posted a picture on Facebook showing him smiling in a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up after a video took off on social media showing Paul having trouble speaking during an appearance on his live-streamed show. The video cuts away to the interviewer as Paul struggles. Paul is the father of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).
— Associated Press