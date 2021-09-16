Law enforcement agencies late Wednesday night tracked the teen to a recreational vehicle park near Aransas Pass. Officers asked him to step outside of his motor home, but he refused. Officers then heard a single gunshot and the sound of a person falling to the ground, police said.
When officers entered the recreational vehicle they found the teen dead of a gunshot wound, along with the bodies of three other people and two dogs, police said.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the other three people also had been shot to death. He identified them as: William Colburn Jr., 63; Janna Colburn, 53; and Emma Colburn, 13.
Rivera said William Quince Colburn III and the three others found slain in the RV were related, but he did not yet know specifically how.
He said the teen had at least two guns and a rifle.
— Associated Press
MISSOURI
Officer killed while responding to call
A Missouri officer who graduated from the police academy two months ago was shot and killed by a man being sought on burglary and theft charges, authorities said. The gunman also died in a shootout with officers.
Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was hospitalized with critical injuries following the Wednesday morning shooting and later died, the Independence Police Department said late Wednesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two officers went to a residence in Independence about 11:30 a.m. in response to a call to dispatch and were met by a man who fired a handgun at the officers.
Madrid-Evans was shot and the other officer returned fire, police said. The man who fired at the officers, later identified by the highway patrol as Cody L. Harrison, 33, of Gladstone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Madrid-Evans began his career with the department at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in January and graduated in July.
— Associated Press
PENNSYLVANIA
Syrian refugee pleads guilty to bomb plot
A Syrian refugee accused of plotting to bomb a Christian church in Pittsburgh and who was inspired by the Islamic State pleaded guilty to a federal charge on Thursday and awaits sentencing.
Pittsburgh resident Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 23, entered the plea to attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State, a militant extremist organization.
Authorities have said he had detailed plans in 2019 to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center, a small Christian church on the city’s North Side.
Alowemer faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing in January and remains in federal custody. Authorities say Alowemer was born in Syria and came to the United States in 2016.
— Associated Press