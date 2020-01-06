The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday that the killing took place in March 2019 shortly after McClain, a student at Neptune High School, gave birth to a son. Police were notified April 4 that she had recently given birth and that the child was dead.

An investigation revealed that McClain had become pregnant by her boyfriend, Mohammed, a student at Asbury Park High School, in July 2018. Authorities said McClain told investigators that she hid the pregnancy from her parents and gave birth in the early morning hours of March 29 in her home.

After giving birth to the child, McClain pressed her hands on the boy’s chest until he stopped breathing, according to the prosecutor’s office. McClain contacted Mohammed, and later that morning, the two disposed of the child’s body in an outdoor trash bin near a public housing complex in Asbury Park, the prosecutor’s office said. Investigators later recovered surveillance video that captured Mohammed disposing of the child’s body, which wasn’t recovered.

The two are scheduled to be sentenced in state Superior Court on March 20. Under the terms of a plea bargain, McClain faces 10 years in prison, while Mohammed faces five.

New Jersey has a law that allows a parent who is unable or unwilling to care for an infant less than 30 days old to give up custody anonymously.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Dog left in stolen truck found dead days later

A man whose dog was stolen during a truck theft in South Carolina found his beloved pet’s body alongside a highway.

Ben Brengle found the body of his 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix named Bella early Sunday, Charleston police spokeswoman Karley Ash told WCSC-TV. Her body was just blocks from the North Charleston store where she and Brengle’s truck were stolen days before Christmas.

It was a cold and rainy day when Brengle left Bella in his truck with the engine running as he ran into a home improvement store to buy lumber. By the time the contractor returned only minutes later, he said Bella and his truck were gone.

Richard Rawlings Jr., 37, was arrested and charged with possessing the stolen vehicle last week, news outlets reported. Bella got out of the truck at a nearby mall, and a man recently reported feeding her near the embankment of the 52 Connector, Brengle said.

Brengle camped out in the area Saturday night. He found the body hours later.

No additional charges in the case have been filed against Rawlings, police said.

Brengle had posted information about Bella on social media, and thousands quickly followed the related Instagram and Facebook pages. He had offered a $10,000 reward for her safe return.

— Associated Press

