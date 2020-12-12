Later Friday, a highway department worker in Fulton County, Ky., was kidnapped from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River, the sheriff’s office in Henry County, Tenn., reported on its Facebook page.

The employee and his department truck were later found in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said.

Early Saturday, deputies found a Henry County resident who had been tied up in his home by the inmates. The sheriff’s office said inmates stole the resident’s red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck, which has not been found.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Driver arrested after car plows into crowd

A woman who plowed her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six of them, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, police said.

Kathleen Casillo, 52, was released after being given a notice to appear in court at a later date, police said. A message seeking comment was left at a number listed for her.

Bystander video showed a black BMW sedan suddenly accelerating as protesters gathered around the vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday near 39th Street and Third Avenue in Manhattan. One person appeared to be leaning over the front of the car.

Six people were taken by ambulance to hospitals with injuries that officials said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Casillo, of Rockaway Beach in Queens, remained at the scene.

— Associated Press

Fla. prison guard charged with cocaine trafficking: Florida State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle's office announced Saturday the arrest of a Miami-Dade prison guard for bringing cocaine into his workplace, the Dade and Homestead Correctional Institution. The Thursday arrest of Sgt. Travis S. Thompson, 26, followed a joint investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade state attorney's office. Thompson is charged with one count of cocaine trafficking, a first-degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000, and he is under house arrest after making bail, according to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation records.

Stolen service dog found in South Florida: A service dog that was inside a truck when it was stolen outside a South Florida gas station was located Saturday, a day after disappearing. WPLG in Fort Lauderdale reported that the truck was found by a friend of owner Luisa Escudero in a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex, its door open and the 9-year-old brown and black bull mastiff inside. Escudero's truck was stolen outside a gas station in Fort Lauderdale on Friday afternoon when she went inside. The 110-pound dog, named Odin, works with Escudero at a center for children with cerebral palsy. Escudero said at the time of the theft that whoever stole the truck could keep it. She just wanted Odin back.