Wearing jumpsuits and hoods, demonstrators gather outside the White House to demand the closure of the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TEXAS

Civil War plaque to be removed from Capitol

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) agreed Friday to remove a plaque in the state Capitol that rejects slavery as the underlying cause of the Civil War, bending after years of resistance by state Republican leaders in the face of Confederate monuments falling nationwide.

A unanimous vote by the State Preservation Board, which Abbott chairs, ordered the removal of the 60-year-old plaque, which pledges to “teach the truths of history (one of the most important of which is, that the war between the states was not a rebellion, nor was its underlying cause to sustain slavery).”

The plaque is among nearly a dozen Confederate markers in and around the Texas Capitol. It’s the first slated to come down since the 2017 white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville that led to the removal of Confederate monuments nationwide.

The State Preservation Board quickly voted to remove the plaque with no discussion and left without speaking to about a dozen reporters in the room.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Police officer is shot

at scene of car accident

A 22-year-old police officer on the job only a few weeks was shot and killed as she was investigating a three-car crash, authorities in Northern California said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was later found dead inside a home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a short standoff with officers, the Davis Police Department said Friday.

Police said Officer Natalie Corona was shot after responding alone to a traffic accident shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in the city just west of Sacramento. There has not been a fatal police shooting in Davis, home to the University of California at Davis, in nearly 60 years.

Corona, whose father spent 26 years as a Colusa County sheriff’s deputy, graduated from the Sacramento Police Department’s training academy in July and completed her field training just before Christmas, officials said.

— Associated Press

Jury strips motorcycle gang of its logo: A California jury decided Friday that the Mongols motorcycle gang should be stripped of its trademarked logo in a first-of-its-kind verdict, federal prosecutors said. The jury in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana previously found Mongols Nation, the entity that owns the image of a Mongol warrior on a chopper, guilty of racketeering and conspiracy. The verdict caps an unusual decade-long quest by prosecutors to dismantle the gang, responsible for drug dealing and murder, by seizing control of a trademark they said was core to the gang's identity.

— Associated Press