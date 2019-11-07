U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks stayed Murphy’s execution on Thursday, days before he was scheduled for lethal injection.

Murphy and six inmates escaped prison in 2000, committed robberies and killed Officer Aubrey Hawkins. One subsequently killed himself and four have been executed, while Murphy and another await execution.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Chicago police chief announces retirement

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced Thursday that he’s retiring after more than three years as the city’s top cop, a post he took over during one of the most violent chapters in the city’s history and amid public outcry over the release of a video showing an officer shooting a black teen 16 times. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Johnson has agreed to serve through the end of the year. A successor hasn’t yet been named.

Johnson, who joined the force as a patrolman in 1988, has come under withering ridicule from President Trump, both on Twitter and in a recent Chicago speech to a national conference of police chiefs that Johnson boycotted, in which Trump called the city a haven for criminals.

— Associated Press

Lobsterman catches deer 5 miles off the Maine coast: A Maine lobsterman hauled in an unusual catch 5 miles off the coast — a live deer. Ren Dorr said he was setting traps when he saw a young deer Monday morning. He said the deer had given up swimming and was being carried farther offshore. He and his crew hauled the 100-pound buck aboard. Dorr told the Bangor Daily News that the deer was so tuckered out that he "laid right down like a dog." He said it took a half-hour to return to Harrington, where the deer was set free.

— Associated Press

