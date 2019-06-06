TEXAS

New laws in response to Santa Fe shooting

Texas will allow more teachers to have guns in school and will increase mental health services for students under bills that Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law Thursday as major parts of the state’s response to a 2018 mass shooting at a high school near Houston.

School districts will be allowed to place as many armed teachers or school personnel on campus as they see fit. The new laws also are designed to put more mental health counselors on campus, train teachers to recognize mental health problems and create “threat assessment teams” to help identify potentially dangerous students.

Lawmakers also approved separate measures to “harden” campuses with metal detectors, vehicle barriers, new security doors, shooter alarm systems and other means.

Eight students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Tex., on May 18, 2018.

Abbott called school safety one of his top priorities this year. He and the Republican-majority Legislature made no move to restrict the sale or possession of guns in a state with more than 1.3 million handgun license holders.

Efforts to create “red flag” laws to keep guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, and to toughen penalties for negligent home storage, were defeated.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Former school officer released from jail

A former Florida deputy charged with 11 criminal counts after failing to confront the gunman in the Parkland school massacre was released from jail Thursday after a judge reduced his bail and lifted some restrictions.

Scot Peterson walked out of the Broward County Jail with his attorneys after Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer set bond at $39,500, down from the initial amount of $102,000. Peterson said nothing before getting into a car that drove him away.

Scherer also eliminated a previous requirement that Peterson wear a GPS monitor. His bond is secured by $330,000 in real estate, and he will be allowed to go to his home in North Carolina.

Peterson, 56, is charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury stemming from the February 2018 shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. If convicted, he faces a potential maximum prison sentence of nearly 100 years.

While out on bail, Peterson cannot possess a gun or take any job involving children, Scherer said.

The charges stem from Peterson’s decision to remain outside a school building — where he was the assigned resource officer — on Valentine’s Day last year when police say Nikolas Cruz, 20, fired 140 rounds from an AR-15 rifle.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the killings. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty in return for a life prison sentence.

— Associated Press