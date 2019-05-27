TEXAS

Lawmakers, in rare move, approve gun-safety bill

Lawmakers in gun-loving Texas have quietly gone around the National Rifle Association by slipping language into a massive spending bill that would fund a $1 million public safety campaign on gun storage.

The last-minute move late Sunday sets up a political test rarely seen in Texas for Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who must decide whether to veto the spending or to ignore NRA opposition and approve the program.

An Abbott spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the Texas Legislature was set to adjourn Monday.

The campaign for safe home gun storage is a small item in the two-year, $250 billion state budget, and it was fiercely opposed by the NRA and gun-rights activists. The measure failed to get a vote and appeared all but dead weeks ago.

Then budget negotiators — the majority of whom are Republicans — added the funding into a budget bill. The legislation was approved Sunday night by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Abbott has said he would support promoting gun safety. But he has also bowed to pressure from the NRA and gun rights advocates on issues such as stiffer penalties for negligent gun storage, as well as “red flag” laws to keep guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Abbott has line-item veto power in the budget, meaning he could strip out the safe storage campaign without scuttling the entire spending bill.

Creating a new safe storage campaign in Texas would be a rare defeat for the NRA, which has long flexed considerable muscle in a state with more than 1.3 million handgun license holders.

— Associated Press

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Dartmouth, women try to settle lawsuit

Dartmouth College and nine women who accuse the school of ignoring years of sexual misconduct by three professors have agreed to try to settle a lawsuit out of court.

In a joint motion filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H., the school and the women asked a judge for a stay of all deadlines and rulings until three days after agreed-to mediation or July 31, whichever comes first. The judge hasn’t responded yet.

The parties said they recently selected a retired state superior court judge who is a professional mediator and are working on setting a date to meet.

The November lawsuit accuses Dartmouth of failing to take action to address years of sexual harassment, assault and other misconduct suffered by students at the hands of three Department of Psychological and Brain Science professors. It was initially filed by seven women, one of them anonymously. Two more joined anonymously this month. Dartmouth challenged the use of “Jane Doe” pseudonyms for three of the nine plaintiffs, saying the anonymity would prejudice Dartmouth’s ability to defend itself.

In its original response to the lawsuit, Dartmouth said it was unaware of the allegations until it was alerted by scores of female students.

The original lawsuit alleges that professors William Kelley, Paul Whalen and Todd Heatherton harassed women and groped them. It also accuses Kelley and Whalen each of raping a student after a night of drinking, attempting to seduce women under their supervision and punishing those who rebuffed their advances. All three have since left Dartmouth.

Whalen and Kelley have not commented on the allegations. Heatherton apologized for acting inappropriately at conferences but said, through a lawyer, that he never socialized or had sexual relations with students.

— Associated Press

Priest suspended over sexual abuse allegation: A Roman Catholic diocese in Massachusetts says a longtime priest has been suspended amid an allegation of sexual misconduct. The Herald News reported that Fall River Bishop Edgar Moreira da Cunha said Sunday that Father Bruce Neylon, pastor of Holy Trinity Church, was removed from active ministry. Da Cunha said an individual claimed Neylon had sexual contact with him on numerous occasions in the early 1980s, when the victim was age 14 or 15. Neylon has denied the allegation.

— Associated Press