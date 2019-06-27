TEXAS

Officer charged with murder in shooting

A Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge two weeks after allegedly shooting the driver of a truck that had been reported stolen as the vehicle swerved past his police SUV in a Dallas parking lot.

Farmers Branch Officer Michael Dunn, 43, turned himself in Wednesday night after a grand jury returned the unusually swift indictment in the killing of 35-year-old Juan Moreno, officials said Thursday.

On June 12, police in suburban Farmers Branch spotted a white pickup that had been reported stolen from the city of Irving. Dunn followed the vehicle over the Dallas city line to a shopping center and opened fire as Moreno was pulling out of the parking lot, police said. Surveillance video appears to show Dunn firing into the driver’s side of the truck as it makes a sweeping turn around his cruiser.

Carlos Quintanilla, who is acting as a spokesman for the Moreno family, commended the speedy indictment.

“This sends a message that officers do not have the right to kill someone, that officers have to comply with the rule of law,” Quintanilla said.

Dunn is on administrative leave and could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Suit: Troopers illegally detained Latinos

Ten people are suing the state and Pennsylvania state troopers over allegations that officers unlawfully detained them because they are Latino to investigate their immigration status.

An amended federal lawsuit filed Thursday addresses how the plaintiffs were treated during five traffic stops in 2017 and 2018.

The plaintiffs say troopers have acted as enforcers of federal civil immigration laws without training, authority or oversight.

A state police spokesman says the agency hasn’t been served with the lawsuit and is declining to comment.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages. Three people sued the state and one trooper in April but are adding six more trooper defendants.

In February, state police announced a new policy to govern interaction with foreign nationals, after criticism that troopers had been acting as an informal arm of immigration enforcement.

— Associated Press

MONTANA

Group wants grizzly bears in more states

Wildlife advocates are seeking a court order that would force U.S. officials to consider whether grizzly bears should be restored to more Western states following the animals’ resurgence in the Northern Rockies.

Grizzly bears are protected as a threatened species outside Alaska. An estimated 1,900 bears live in portions of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington state.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Montana, the Center for Biological Diversity said grizzlies should also be considered for areas of California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Oregon.

The request comes after environmentalists successfully sued last year to block grizzly hunts planned in Wyoming and Idaho.

— Associated Press

Hepatitis A shot urged for more children: A scientific panel is recommending that more than 2 million U.S. children get vaccinated against hepatitis A. Thirteen years ago, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended hepatitis A shots for all U.S. children at age 1. On Thursday, the panel said the shots should be given to 14- to 18-year-olds who turned 1 before the recommendation was made. It also recommended the shots for every person with HIV. People with HIV tend to develop more severe hepatitis A illnesses.

— From news services