Pitman called the governor’s decree “perplexing,” particularly because there will be multiple drop-off points per county on Election Day and because the state had already opened satellite drop-off locations within counties before the governor’s Oct. 1 proclamation.

The state immediately filed an appeal of the injunction, and the appeals court temporarily stayed the judge’s ruling, meaning the governor’s limitation on ballot drop-off sites will stay in effect until the higher court rules.

Texas has seen decades of legal battles over voting rights, but the stakes are higher this year as more voters are expected to mail in their ballots because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Similar legal fights are occurring across the country over the rules and procedures of voting in a pandemic, as Republican state leaders seek limitations on voting procedures and access in the name of election security and Democrats fight those limits in the name of voting rights.

— Devlin Barrett

CALIFORNIA

Fire investigators seize PG&E equipment

Fire investigators looking into what caused a wildfire that killed four people in far Northern California have taken possession of equipment belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric, the utility has reported.

PG&E said in a filing Friday with the Public Utilities Commission that investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized some of its electrical equipment near where the Zogg Fire started Sept. 27.

The fire erupted in Shasta County during high winds and quickly grew, killing four people in the community of Igo, population 600.

It later spread to neighboring Tehama County. As of Friday, it had scorched 88 square miles and destroyed more than 200 buildings, about half of them homes. It was almost fully contained.

The utility said it does not have access to the evidence collected by Cal Fire, which has yet to determine a cause for the fire.

PG&E, the nation’s largest utility, recently emerged from bankruptcy stemming from financial fallout after several devastating wildfires caused by its equipment that killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 27,000 homes and other buildings in 2017 and 2018.