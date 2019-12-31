Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the pardons at a church on Chicago’s South Side. He said clearing the misdemeanor offenses from individuals’ records will make it easier for them to get jobs, housing and financial aid for college.

AD

AD

State officials estimate that 116,000 convictions involving 30 grams or less of marijuana, including for possession of the drug, are eligible for pardons under the new law. Illinois State Police are responsible for identifying those convictions and sending the records to the state’s Prisoner Review Board, which then forwards eligible cases to the governor’s office for pardons.

Pritzker’s pardons allow the state’s attorney general to ask courts to formally clear or seal the records.

Other states that have begun permitting the sale and use of marijuana created procedures for people to expunge minor drug offenses, but Illinois officials wanted the process to be almost automatic for people with nonviolent marijuana arrests or convictions on their records.

AD

— Associated Press

Oklahoma

Tribes sue governor over casino gambling

Three of the most powerful tribes in Oklahoma filed a federal lawsuit against the state’s governor Tuesday, asking the court to help resolve a dispute over gambling at tribal casinos.

AD

The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations want a federal judge to determine whether the state compacts that allow gambling exclusively at tribal casinos automatically renew Jan. 1 for another 15-year term. The tribes contend the conditions have been met for them to renew.

“For some time, we have tried to establish meaningful intergovernmental engagement regarding our gaming compacts, but you have continued to reject our compacts’ plain terms,” Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin, Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby and Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton wrote in a letter to Stitt on Tuesday.

AD

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt contends the compacts expire Jan. 1 and that casino gambling after that will be illegal. Stitt has signaled he wants to renegotiate to give the state a larger slice of revenue. An attempt by Stitt in December to offer an extension while negotiations continued was rejected by most tribes.

AD

Tribal officials have signaled they are open to renegotiating the rates but not until Stitt acknowledges that they renew Jan. 1. Stitt has not conceded that point and says they will expire.

— Associated Press

California

6 people arrested in shooting that killed 4

Police in California said Tuesday that they have arrested six gang members in the shooting deaths of four people last month at a backyard gathering at what the men thought was a rival gang’s party.

AD

The victims were killed Nov. 17 when gunmen entered the back of a Fresno home through an unlocked gate and used semiautomatic weapons to open fire on people watching a football game. Four people were killed, and six were wounded.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said at a news conference that those arrested are self-admitted members of the Mongolian Boys Society gang and that they were retaliating against a rival gang called the Asian Crips that they believed was responsible for killing a member of their gang hours earlier.

AD

One of the people at the house was an affiliate of the Asian Crips but was not active in the gang, Hall said.

Billy Xiong, 25, was arrested Dec. 17 on suspicion of mail theft, and authorities found one of the weapons used in the shooting, Hall said. His brother was the gang member who was slain 16 hours before the shooting.

AD

—Associated Press

Missouri officer fatally shoots driver who hit him with car: An officer in suburban St. Louis on Tuesday shot and killed someone who authorities say drove a stolen vehicle into him, rolling him onto the hood. The police officer is hospitalized with what authorities are calling non-life-threatening injuries after the altercation outside an outlet mall in Chesterfield, Mo. Police said four people got into a stolen vehicle. Arriving officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove into one officer. That officer fired shots into the vehicle, killing the driver. The three other people inside the car were taken into custody.

AD

Texas officer fatally shot during traffic stop: A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot early Tuesday during a traffic stop in eastern Texas, authorities said. The Panola County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that one of its deputies had stopped an SUV near Gary City about 2 a.m., when the driver got out of the vehicle and fired numerous times at the deputy. The sheriff's office said the deputy returned fire and the shooter fled but was later arrested by police in Shreveport, La. Residents who heard the shots found the deputy and called for help. The sheriff's office said the deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

— From news services

Digest

AD