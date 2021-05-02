Three people died at the scene and 27 people were taken to hospitals with “varying degrees of injuries,” department spokesman Jose Ysea said.
Ysea said it’s possible that the group had been packed in a low-slung panga boat, a type of motorized vessel often made of wood used by smugglers to bring people illegally into the United States from Mexico.
Officials said they think that everyone on board has been accounted for, but crews in boats and aircraft continued to search the area for other possible survivors, Ysea said.
— Associated Press
WISCONSIN
Gunman opens fire at casino complex
Tribal leaders in northeastern Wisconsin were in shock Sunday hours after a gunman opened fire at their casino complex, killing two people and wounding another.
Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak said the shooting at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay on Saturday night didn’t appear to be a random attack.
“He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim’s friends or co-workers, it appears,” Pawlak said at a news conference early Sunday. Police responding to the scene shot the gunman to death.
Authorities have not released the identities of the gunman or his victims. The wounded person was being treated at a Milwaukee hospital, Pawlak said.
— Associated Press
Motorist yells anti-Asian comments, injures woman: A 57-year-old motorist apparently angered by "yuppies with dogs" allegedly yelled anti-Asian comments before slamming into a group of friends enjoying a birthday picnic in Chicago on Saturday, seriously injuring a woman in Logan Square, witnesses and officials said. The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. when a pickup truck went up onto the median of Logan Boulevard before hitting at least one pedestrian, a woman, Chicago Fire Department Chief Walter Schroeder said. She was taken in serious condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, he said. She was released late Saturday night, her friend Rob Lopez said Sunday. The group of friends — about 10 people, some with dogs — said the man argued with them before attacking them, angered by the presence of "yuppies with dogs." One person in the group said the man shouted anti-Asian comments at a member of the party before gunning the truck toward them.
— Chicago Tribune