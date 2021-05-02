Motorist yells anti-Asian comments, injures woman: A 57-year-old motorist apparently angered by "yuppies with dogs" allegedly yelled anti-Asian comments before slamming into a group of friends enjoying a birthday picnic in Chicago on Saturday, seriously injuring a woman in Logan Square, witnesses and officials said. The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. when a pickup truck went up onto the median of Logan Boulevard before hitting at least one pedestrian, a woman, Chicago Fire Department Chief Walter Schroeder said. She was taken in serious condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, he said. She was released late Saturday night, her friend Rob Lopez said Sunday. The group of friends — about 10 people, some with dogs — said the man argued with them before attacking them, angered by the presence of "yuppies with dogs." One person in the group said the man shouted anti-Asian comments at a member of the party before gunning the truck toward them.