About 400 people gathered on the north side of the city when someone in the crowd was struck during a hit-and-run accident, Smith said. Police responding to the scene heard shots being fired. Police believe more than one person fired weapons because videos recorded sounds from guns of different calibers. Authorities recovered about 100 casings from the scene.

Maliyah Cook, a witness and relative of one of the victims, said the mood of the crowd leading up to the shooting had been calm. Suddenly, she heard gunshots.

As Cook was running, she said she looked down to see her cousin, 29-year-old Kelly Miller, fatally wounded in the middle of the street. Police have said Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, while Christopher Antonio Gleaton, 28, was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

On Monday afternoon, police said a third victim had been pronounced dead, Jamaa Keon Cassell, 39.

Smith said there was no clear motive for the shooting.

He also acknowledged that some officers had weapons drawn as they sought to gain control of the scene.

Smith said that no witnesses have come forward to describe how or why the shooting started and urged the public to help with the investigation.

No one was in custody by midafternoon.

Of the other seven who were shot, three had life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

The five people hit by vehicles are believed to have suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said in a news release.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Hearing deferred for school attack suspect

The death penalty trial of the man charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida is off indefinitely because of restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak, a judge said Monday.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a hearing held remotely that it’s not even clear when the Broward County courthouse will reopen to the public. It has been closed since March 16 to everyone but essential personnel.

Nikolas Cruz, 21, is charged with fatally shooting 17 people and wounding 17 others with a semiautomatic rifle at the high school on Valentine’s Day 2018. His lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors are forging ahead with a trial.

Cruz did not appear at the hearing.

Scherer set another status hearing for Aug. 25 to assess where things stand.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

14 killed as Chicago faces deadly weekend

Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend, which produced the city’s highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year.

Among the victims was 3-year-old Mekhi James, who police said was fatally shot Saturday as the boy was in a car with his father in the Austin neighborhood.

The weekend’s other young shooting victims included a 13-year-old girl who died after being shot in the neck while watching TV in her home, and two boys, ages 17 and 16, killed in a separate shooting on Saturday.

In all, 104 people were shot across Chicago from Friday evening to Monday morning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported — the highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year, according to the newspaper.

The violence comes nearly a month after Chicago had its deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 as nine people were killed and another 27 wounded in shootings.

