LGBTQ groups say explicit protections are needed for people seeking sex-reassignment treatment and even for transgender people who need medical care for common conditions such as diabetes or heart problems.

AD

Behind the dispute over legal rights is a medically recognized condition called “gender dysphoria” — discomfort or distress caused by a discrepancy between the gender that a person identifies as and the gender at birth. Consequences can include severe depression. Treatment can range from having sex-reassignment surgery and taking hormones to changing appearance by adopting a new hairstyle or wearing different clothing.

AD

The ACLU said it would sue to overturn the Trump rule.

Under the Obama-era federal rule, a hospital could be required to perform gender-transition procedures such as hysterectomies if the facility provided that kind of treatment for other medical conditions. The rule was meant to carry out the anti-discrimination section of the Affordable Care Act, which bars sex discrimination in health care but does not use the term “gender identity.”

AD

Kentucky teen sentenced in school shooting: A Kentucky teenager who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences. Gabriel Ross Parker was sentenced via teleconference by Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson on Friday afternoon. Parker will also receive 70 years in prison for 14 counts of assault and will be eligible for parole in 20 years, WPSD-TV reported. Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students before classes started at Marshall County High School in Benton on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker was later charged as an adult. Killed in the shootings were Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15.

AD

Drinking allowed on Atlantic City boardwalk: Starting Friday, visitors will be able to drink alcohol while strolling the Atlantic City boardwalk. Searching for ways to boost business and tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic in a resort whose casinos remain closed and restaurants still can't offer indoor dining, the city dropped a longtime prohibition on drinking on the boardwalk. Mayor Marty Small Sr. issued an executive order Monday allowing for public consumption of alcohol in a few areas, including the boardwalk and the Orange Loop.

— Associated Press