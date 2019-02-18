DELAWARE

No convictions in prison-riot trial

The trial for four inmates charged with murder in a 2017 Delaware prison riot ended Monday with no convictions.

Jurors deliberated about five days before acquitting Abednego Baynes, 26, and Kevin Berry, 28, of all charges filed after the uprising at Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in February 2017, the News Journal of Wilmington reported.

Officer Steven Floyd died during the 18-hour standoff. The two other guards were released and a prison counselor was rescued by police.

The jury could not reach unanimous verdicts on a riot and assault charge against John Bramble, 29. Jurors also didn’t reach a unanimous decision on murder charges and a riot charge against Obadiah Miller, 26. The two were acquitted of all other charges.

Each defendant proclaimed his innocence from the stand during the four-week trial, which was the second of four associated with the uprising and hostage standoff. The first ended in mixed verdicts.

Prosecutors argued the men were “soldiers” in the deadly plot to take over Building C at the prison. Witnesses said inmates used violence to subdue the building’s three correctional officers into closets.

The uprising led to changes in how the state treats its inmates, a $7.5 million settlement between the victims and the state, and ongoing civil rights lawsuits claiming inmates have been mistreated before and after.

Four more inmates from the building are set to go to trial on murder charges next month. Sixteen were indicted on murder charges and two were indicted on lesser charges. One took a plea to cooperate with the state.

Another inmate killed himself after taking a plea late last year.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Oakland diocese names sexually abusive leaders

The Catholic Diocese of Oakland, Calif., has released the names of 45 priests, deacons and religious brothers who officials say are “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors.

The San Francisco Chronicle said Monday that Oakland’s list goes back to 1962 — when the diocese was founded. None of the men are currently in the ministry. Of the 45 people named, 20 were priests.

Oakland is the latest of several dioceses across the country to release names amid a scandal involving pedophile priests and decades of church coverups.

Most of the listed abuse dates from the 1960s into the 1980s. Diocese officials say there have been no credible accusations of abuse since 1988, but acknowledge that the list may grow in the coming months.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Student is charged after refusing to recite pledge

A Florida student is facing misdemeanor charges after a confrontation with his teacher that began with his refusal to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and escalated into what officials described as disruptive behavior.

The student, a sixth-grader at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland, Fla., east of Tampa, refused to stand for the pledge in the Feb. 4 incident, telling the teacher that he thinks the flag and the national anthem are “racist” against black people, according to an affidavit. The teacher then had what appeared to be a contentious exchange with the boy.

She then called the school office, as she did not want to keep dealing with the student, according to the statement.

Officials said the situation escalated. The student, who is black, yelled at the administrative dean and a school resource officer with the Lakeland Police Department after they came to the classroom, accusing them of being racist and repeatedly refusing to leave the room.

According to a statement from the Lakeland Police Department, the boy then “created another disturbance and made threats while he was escorted to the office.” He was later charged by police with disruption of a school facility and resisting an officer without violence.

The 11-year-old boy’s mother, Dhakira Talbot, told Bay News 9 the teacher was wrong and the school overstepped its authority by punishing her son, who was taken to a juvenile detention center and suspended for three days after the incident.

The school district said students are not required to participate in reciting the pledge. In fact, the Supreme Court ruled in 1943 in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette that schools cannot require students to salute the flag or recite the pledge, citing First Amendment rights.

But the substitute teacher was not aware that students are not required to recite the pledge, the school district said.

— Kristine Phillips