South Carolina

Tribute to worshipers will convey resiliency

Designs for a memorial to nine black worshipers slain at a South Carolina church began not at a drafting table, but with questions from grieving relatives to prospective architects. They did not want to see any drawings until they sat down with the designer to discuss how best to honor loved ones lost in the racist attack at Emanuel AME Church.

The result of those talks, the planners say, will be less of a solemn monument and more of a heavenly embrace to those visiting the Charleston church.

Church officials unveiled detailed plans Sunday for the tribute designed by the architect behind the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The announcement, coinciding with the 200th anniversary of the church known as “Mother Emanuel,” will be followed by a push to raise the money needed to build the memorial and prayer garden.

Church officials say the design conveys solace and resiliency. A marble fountain with the victims’ names will be flanked by curved stone benches that rise above visitors’ heads and cradle the space “like sheltering wings,” said a press release.

“When you walk into the memorial, it’s going to give you the feeling of being embraced, just embraced with warmth,” said City Councilman William Dudley Gregorie, a church trustee who lost a loved one in the June 2015 attack.

The worshipers were shot during Bible study by a man who said he intended to kill people to stoke racial tensions. He’s been sentenced to death.

— Associated Press

Massachusetts

Police officer fatally shot after gun taken

A Massachusetts police officer and a bystander died Sunday from wounds suffered when a suspect allegedly took the officer’s gun and fired following a vehicle crash and a foot chase.

Weymouth officer Michael Chesna was shot multiple times by his own firearm around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and died from the injuries at South Shore Hospital, officials said.

An unidentified elderly woman also died after being hit by stray bullets in a nearby home, authorities said.

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said the shooting suspect, Emanuel Lopes, 20, was in custody and is expected to be arraigned on two counts of homicide on Monday.

Weymouth is about 16 miles south of Boston on what is known as the South Shore.

— Associated Press

Wilmington mayor apologizes: The mayor of Delaware's biggest city is apologizing after Muslim children were asked to stay out of a municipal pool because of their clothing. In a statement issued Saturday night, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said the city was wrong to use a vaguely worded policy to bar Muslim children wearing cotton shirts, shorts and headscarves from the city's Foster Brown pool. City officials had justified the exclusion based on a rule against wearing cotton in the pools. City officials defended the rule by saying cotton poses a safety risk and strains the pool's filtration system.

California fire grows rapidly: ­

A wildfire that killed a California firefighter grew quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park as crews contended with sweltering conditions Sunday, authorities said. The blaze that broke out Friday scorched more than ­6 square miles of dry brush along steep, remote hillsides on the park's western edge. It was burning largely out of control, and officials shut off electricity to many areas, including Yosemite Valley, as a safety precaution.

— From news reports