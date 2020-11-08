Florida officials closed beaches, ports and coronavirus testing sites, shut down public transportation and urged residents to stay off streets. Several shelters also opened in Miami and the Florida Keys for residents in mobile homes and low-lying areas.

Broward County also shut down in-person schooling Monday and Miami seemed poised to do the same.

Eta had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph Sunday afternoon and was centered north of Cuba, about 115 miles southeast of Marathon, Fla., and about 140 miles south-southeast of Miami.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a state of emergency Saturday for eight counties at the southern end of the state.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Astronauts arrive for SpaceX crew launch

Four astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center on Sunday for SpaceX’s second crew launch, coming up next weekend.

For NASA, it marks the long-awaited start of regular crew rotations at the International Space Station, with private companies providing the lifts. There will be double the number of astronauts as the test flight earlier this year, and their mission will last a full six months.

“Make no mistake: Every flight is a test flight when it comes to space travel. But it’s also true that we need to routinely be able to go to the International Space Station,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in welcoming the astronauts to Kennedy.

The crew of three Americans and one Japanese astronaut are scheduled to rocket away Saturday night, provided approaching Tropical Storm Eta doesn’t interfere. It will be a speedy trip to the space station, a six-orbit express lasting under nine hours.

The astronauts have named their Dragon capsule Resilience, given all the challenges of 2020: the coronavirus pandemic and social isolation, protests against racial injustice, and a particularly difficult election and campaign season.

— Associated Press

Earthquake rattles New England: The strongest earthquake to hit southern New England in decades rattled homes and nerves Sunday morning but didn't cause any significant damage, authorities said. The 3.6-magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of New Bedford, Mass., in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center. The earthquake hit at a depth of a little more than 9.3 miles and was felt across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and into Connecticut and New York.