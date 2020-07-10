Several beaches in Delaware had been temporarily closed because of the storm.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Great Egg Inlet, N.J., to Watch Hill, R.I. Heavy rain was falling in New York City on Friday afternoon as the center of the storm crept northward toward Upstate New York and western New England.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Michael Cohen sent back to federal prison

President Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was transferred to the same federal lockup in Otisville, N.Y., where he was serving time for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his early release, his attorney said Friday.

The move late Thursday came hours after federal authorities said Cohen refused to accept the conditions of his home confinement, specifically that he submit to wearing an ankle monitor. He had briefly been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Cohen attorney Jeffrey Levine said Cohen never refused to wear an ankle monitor but raised concerns about conditions of his home confinement that forbade him from using social media, speaking with the press and publishing a tell-all book he wrote in federal prison. Cohen had been planning to publish the book in the coming months.

Cohen, 53, had been furloughed in May as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons.

He returned to custody Thursday after authorities presented him with new restrictions associated with his home confinement — a different level of supervision that includes electronic monitoring.

Cohen is completing a three-year term and is scheduled for release in November 2021, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The federal prison in Otisville is about 80 miles from New York City. There currently are eight inmates and one staff member at the prison who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the BOP.

— Associated Press

Judge stays federal execution: A federal judge in Indiana has halted the first federal execution in 17 years over covid-19 concerns. Daniel Lee had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday. But Chief District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson in Indiana ruled Friday that the execution would be put on hold because the family of the victims wanted to attend but were afraid of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. The injunction delays the execution until there is no longer such an emergency. Lee, 47, of Yukon, Okla., was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

