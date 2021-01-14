AD

Timber groups applauded the decision, which won’t take effect for 60 days.

The 3.4 million acres removed from federal protections Wednesday include all of Oregon’s O&C lands, which are big timber territory. The more than 2 million acres are spread in a checkerboard pattern over 18 counties in western Oregon.

TEXAS

Megachurch pastor sentenced for fraud

A Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents has been sentenced to six years in prison for bilking investors out of millions of dollars.

Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, 67, was sentenced Wednesday in Shreveport, La., where he and his co-defendant, Gregory A. Smith, were indicted in 2018.

Caldwell, who in March pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was the senior pastor of Houston’s Windsor Village United Methodist Church, which has about 14,000 members. He has been a spiritual adviser to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

According to federal prosecutors, Caldwell and Smith, a Shreveport-based investment adviser, used their clout and influence to persuade people to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds. The bonds were reportedly issued by the former Republic of China that lost power to the communist government in 1949. The bonds aren’t recognized by China’s government and have no investment value.

Caldwell used about $900,000 he received from the scheme to maintain his lifestyle and pay down credit cards and mortgages, according to the Justice Department. Caldwell has a master’s degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and had worked in the financial industry.

In November, Smith was sentenced to six years in prison.

Dallas to name street after shooting victim

The Dallas City Council unanimously approved the renaming of a stretch of street after Botham Jean, a Black man who was shot and killed by a White Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own.

The 15-to-0 vote Wednesday to rename the stretch of South Lamar Street “Botham Jean Boulevard” came after more than 90 minutes of public testimony and discussion by the City Council, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Amber Guyger shot Jean, who was 26, in his apartment after returning home from her shift. Guyger, now 32, testified at her trial that she thought he was an intruder in her apartment, which was on a different floor of the apartment building.

Botham Jean Boulevard will run between Interstate 30 and the South Central Expressway. The stretch of road will be renamed within 60 days and will cost an estimated $20,000.