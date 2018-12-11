IMMIGRATION

Supreme Court is asked to allow asylum denials

The Trump administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to enforce a new policy of denying asylum to those who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, a change that lower courts have declared is probably illegal.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled 2 to 1 Friday that the policy was an end-around specific language in federal law that allows all who enter the United States, regardless of where, to apply for asylum. The panel upheld a stay on the new policy that had been entered by a district judge.

Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco said in an application to Justice Elena Kagan, who is designated to deal with emergency matters from the 9th Circuit, that the president’s Nov. 9 proclamation was intended to “address an ongoing crisis at the southern border, with significant implications for ongoing diplomatic negotiations and foreign relations.”

— Robert Barnes

CALIFORNIA

Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $293,000

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Stormy Daniels must pay President Trump more than $293,000 in legal fees in her failed defamation lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero ruled that Daniels must pay Trump $293,052.33 in “attorneys’ fees, costs and sanctions,” a figure representing 75 percent of the amount Trump had been seeking.

Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, had claimed in the lawsuit that Trump defamed her when he suggested that she had lied about being threatened to keep quiet about their alleged past relationship. Otero dismissed the suit in October. Daniels’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, has appealed Otero’s ruling in the case.

— Felicia Sonmez

and Elise Viebeck