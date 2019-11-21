“Ultimately, it is the voters who must decide whether the refusal of a ‘recognized candidate throughout the nation or throughout California for the office of President of the United States’ to make such information available to the public will have consequences at the ballot box,” Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote in the 7-to-0 decision.

Trump has broken with tradition among presidential candidates by refusing to disclose his financial information.

A U.S. judge had temporarily blocked the state law in response to a different lawsuit, and the high court ruled quickly because the deadline to file tax returns for getting on the primary ballot is next week.

The state Republican Party and chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson challenged the bill signed into law this year by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) because it singled out Trump.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Governor vetoes bill on abortion restriction

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, making good on his promise a day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Pennsylvania law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy for any reason except to select a gender. The bill would have added to that prohibition a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, with exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergency.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Trump golf club gets time on liquor license

New Jersey has granted one of President Trump’s golf clubs more time to respond to the threatened revocation of its liquor license over a drunken driving death.

The state moved last month to yank the license of the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in connection with a fatal crash in 2015.

Sharon Lauchaire, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, said the state granted the extension until Dec. 4 to enter a plea to the allegations.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division said the club served too much alcohol to a man who then got into a fatal wreck.

Trump National attorney Chris Porrino sent a letter to the state late last month seeking the extension.

The Associated Press obtained the letter through the state’s open records law.

— Associated Press

