A rapid series of explosive dynamite booms heralded the deliberate destruction of the blighted skeletal building, which dissolved into a pile of rubble that sent enormous brown clouds swirling around surrounding structures in the Jersey Shore resort city known for gambling, beaches and its boardwalk.

It took the decrepit building about seven seconds to completely collapse onto the sand, vanishing from the boardwalk skyline shortly after 9 a.m.

Air horn blasts, whistling and cheers erupted as crowds of several hundred people, most of them wearing masks to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, milled around pickup trucks parked nearby to watch the spectacle.

Onlookers were charged $10 for a prime viewing spot in an area that was recently used as a food distribution site for the city of 38,000 people.

It was Atlantic City’s tenth casino and, in addition to gambling, hosted heavyweight boxing prize fights.

Trump’s name remained on the business as part of a license agreement until 2014, when the casino closed as Atlantic City struggled as a gambling resort, with growing competition in other states. Billionaire investor Carl C. Icahn acquired it out of bankruptcy in 2016.

— Reuters

SOUTH CAROLINA

House votes on bill to ban most abortions

The South Carolina House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill banning nearly all abortions, following the lead of other states with similar measures that would go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The bill faces a final procedural vote in the House on Thursday that is unlikely to change the outcome and will then be sent to the governor for his signature. Gov. Henry McMaster (R) has promised to sign the measure as soon as possible.

The Senate approved the measure on Jan. 28, after years of failed attempts. Republicans gained three seats in the 2020 elections and the newly energized 30-16 Republican majority made the proposal Senate Bill No. 1.

The South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus. If one is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest or the mother’s life is in danger.

The bill would not punish a pregnant woman for getting an illegal abortion, but the person who performed the abortion could be charged with a felony, sentenced up to two years and fined $10,000 if found guilty.

About a dozen other states have passed similar or more restrictive abortion bans, which could take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court — with three justices appointed by Republican former president Donald Trump — were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision supporting abortion rights.

Groups that oppose the bill will likely sue, keeping the law from going into effect. All of the bans passed by other states are tied up in court challenges.

The road to Wednesday’s vote was rocky. One Republican lawmaker who wanted a stricter law saying fetuses have the rights of all citizens at conception threw up his papers and stormed out, angering the speaker. Most Democrats walked out of the chamber to protest the bill.