COLORADO

2 charged in deadly school shooting

Prosecutors have charged two suspects in the STEM charter school shooting in Colorado with murder and dozens of other charges, but a judge is keeping details about them secret for now.

Citing electronic court documents, local media had reported the number of charges at 48, including attempted first-degree murder, arson and theft. In a news conference Wednesday, District Attorney George Brauchler declined to confirm what charges and how many his office has leveled against Devon Erickson, 18, and Alec McKinney, 16, because of the judge’s order.

Brauchler said in court, however, that he will charge McKinney as an adult with first-degree murder.

Both suspects, dressed in jail uniforms, appeared separately in a courtroom that included the family of Kendrick Castillo, the 18-year-old student who was killed in the shooting at the suburban Denver school when classmates said he lunged at a shooter and helped stop the attack from escalating. A memorial service was held later in the day for Castillo, who would have graduated this spring.

Neither Erickson nor McKinney spoke, beyond quietly answering the judge with a yes or no.

Eight students were injured in the shooting.

More hearings are scheduled for next month.

— Corey Hutchins

CALIFORNIA

Officials: Utility lines caused deadly fire

Fire officials concluded Wednesday that equipment operated by Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the nation’s largest utility company, caused the most destructive wildfire in California’s history.

Nearly half a year after the Camp Fire killed 85 people and razed more than 150,000 acres in Northern California, investigators have determined that it was sparked by PG&E-controlled electrical transmission lines in the community of Pulga. Dry vegetation and strong winds strengthened the fire, causing “extreme rates of spread” that ravaged the nearby communities of Concow, Paradise and Magalia.

Investigators also pointed out a second ignition site, which apparently caught fire when vegetation blew into electrical distribution lines owned by PG&E. That blaze was overrun by the fire originating in Pulga.

PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy in January, did not respond to a request for comment.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

Helicopter crashes into Hudson River in New York: A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Wednesday, but the pilot escaped with a minor injury, New York City police and fire officials said. Nobody else was aboard. A dockworker trying to get out of the way of the aircraft slipped and injured his wrist.

— Associated Press